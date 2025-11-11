OverActive Media Lists on Börse Frankfurt to Expand European Investor Access and Celebrate KOI's European Community

Euro-denominated trading under ticker 0RB complements Canadian & US Listings



Enhances access for European investors via local brokerage platforms and market hours

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - OverActive Media Corp. ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF) (WKN: A3CSPU) (FSE: 0RB), a global esports, digital media and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, announced that it has listed its common shares on Börse Frankfurt under ticker 0RB; WKN: A3CSPU; ISIN: CA6901611047, creating a euro-denominated access point for European investors. The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under "OAM" and on the OTC under "OAMCF". No new shares are being issued, and the capital structure is unchanged.

"With KOI established as a European organization and our operations based in Madrid, Barcelona and Berlin, our fans have helped make us one of the largest organizations in esports," said Adam Adamou, CEO, OverActive Media. "This Frankfurt listing is for them and for our growing European shareholder base. It gives a home market, local currency and local market hours, and it complements our TSXV and OTC listings as we focus on disciplined growth and long-term value creation."

OverActive's European footprint, anchored by KOI and expanded through teams, creators and live events across the region, continues to scale. The Börse Frankfurt listing provides easier euro-denominated quotes and trading for European investors through their local brokerage platforms and apps, aligned to European market hours. It also simplifies discovery and watch-listing via the Company's identifiers (Ticker: 0RB / WKN: A3CSPU / ISIN: CA6901611047). Börse Frankfurt (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is operated by Deutsche Börse Group.

Marketing Agreement

The Company has retained Machai, a marketing, advertising and public awareness firm having an office at 101-17565 58th Avenue, Surrey, BC, specializing in the technology, metals & mining, and special situations sectors. Suneal Sandhu is the President and sole owner of Machai and can be reached at (604) 375-0084 or by email: [email protected]. Machai will provide digital marketing services with branding, content and data optimization to assist the Company to create in-depth marketing campaigns, tracking, organizing and executing the Services through Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Lead Generation, Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, and Brand Marketing. The services will be conducted in accordance with the applicable TSX.V policies. The marketing campaign will be launched immediately and continue through February 17, 2026, pursuant to which Machai will receive C$150,000 plus GST. Machai is arm's length to the Company and has no other relationship with the Company other than under the marketing agreement. The marketing agreement is subject to TSX.V approval.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC:OAMCF) (WKN:A3CSPU) (FSE:0RB) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany, is a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fan. OverActive Media owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto KOI, the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), operating as Movistar KOI, operating as Movistar KOI in other professional esports leagues and competitions.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Media Inquiries: Adam Adamou, OverActive Media, CEO, [email protected]; Investor Relations, Babak Pedram, Virtus Advisory Group, (416)995-8651, [email protected]