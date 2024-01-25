OverActive Media Signs Sponsorship Agreement with Blacklyte

Company Renews Relationship with SCUF

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) ("OverActive" or the "Company"), a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, today announced a new partnership agreement with emerging lifestyle and gaming brand Blacklyte and a renewed relationship with Scuf Gaming (SCUF).

"Player performance is a key part of our team development strategy and success," said Tyler Keenan, Senior Vice-President, Partnerships and Revenue, OverActive Media. "The addition of Blacklyte and our continued partnership with SCUF provides our athletes with innovative products to enhance their competitive edge."

Blacklyte is an innovative entertainment brand based in Canada that creates world-class chairs, desks, lighting and accessories for gamers. Their journey began with a vision to revolutionize entertainment experiences by creating technology-driven immersive solutions. OverActive will be collaborating with Blacklyte on Toronto Ultra and OverActive assets.

The partnership highlights include the following:

Branding on Toronto Ultra and OverActive assets

Call of Duty League broadcast integration

Social media and content creation

On-site integration and an activation space at the Toronto Ultra Major III tournament

Naming partner of OverActive's Creator Lab, a content studio located at OverActive's Toronto facility

"At Blacklyte, our mission has always been to elevate the gaming experience through innovation and design", said Alex Liu, Founder & CEO, Blacklyte. "Teaming up with OverActive Media is a natural progression for us. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to the gaming community, and we are excited to bring comfort, style and cutting-edge design to the forefront of the gaming world."

SCUF has been a partner of OverActive since 2020. As Toronto Ultra's official controller and accessory partner, SCUF provides value to the team through their high-quality custom performance controllers. The brand aims to educate and inspire fans and aspiring pros about the benefits that a custom controller can bring to their game through content and activation opportunities.

The partnership highlights include the following:

Brand integration and custom content creation

On-site integration and an activation space at the Toronto Ultra Major III tournament

Toronto Ultra player appearances

"SCUF has a long history of supporting the Call of Duty competitive scene by equipping players with performance controllers and gear they need to play better and perform at their best," said Melissa Wood, Director of Partnerships of Scuf Gaming. "We're excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Toronto Ultra."

OverActive's partnership efforts are a core part of its overall business strategy. The Company combines its expertise, reach and knowledge of today's generation of fans to tap into younger consumers to provide meaningful engagement opportunities for its partners. Toronto Ultra kicked off their season in December and have a 6-1 win record. The team is preparing for the season's first Major tournament, which starts January 25. Tune in to YouTube to catch the action.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of OverActive with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: (a) OverActive's anticipated VALORANT team; and (b) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead OverActive management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although OverActive believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the OverActive. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions; compliance with extensive government regulation; the risks and uncertainties associated with foreign markets; and risk factors set out in OverActive's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of OverActive and general market conditions, including COVID-19.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although OverActive has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. OverActive does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive's mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today's generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in professional esports leagues including (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, and (iii) the League of Legends European Championship ("LEC"), operating as the MAD Lions. OverActive also leads OAM Live, an events arm that produces both live and online events.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

