OverActive Media Unites Global Esports Portfolio Under KOI Brand with Launch of Toronto KOI

Bringing one of the world's most influential esports brands to Toronto and the Call of Duty League.

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - OverActive Media Corp. ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF), a global esports, digital media and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, today announced the rebrand of its Call of Duty franchise from Toronto Ultra to Toronto KOI.

This milestone brings Toronto into the KOI universe, uniting our North American and European operations under one global brand recognized by millions of fans. KOI, Movistar KOI (MKOI), and Toronto KOI (TKOI) now stand together as a single connected identity that reflects the growth of our community, the strength of our teams, and the reach of our brand. The rebrand marks the next step in OverActive's strategy to align its international portfolio under one platform that builds global visibility, deepens partner integration, and connects fans across regions.

According to Esports Charts, KOI consistently ranks among the world's top five esports' organizations in the world in audience size and engagement. This reach gives OverActive a powerful foundation for growth, connecting fans, partners, and players across regions through one unified global platform.

"To be KOI is to belong," said Adam Adamou, Chief Executive Officer of OverActive Media. "KOI has always been about connection, about fans, players and communities coming together under one banner. Toronto KOI brings that spirit home and gives it a global stage. This launch marks an important moment in our global strategy. It connects our North American operations with one of the most recognized and influential brands in global esports. Bringing this illustrious brand to the Call of Duty League and to Toronto will benefit everyone, our fans, our players, our partners and the broader esports ecosystem. We are building a single, unified brand platform that scales across regions and delivers lasting value for all."

Post-Launch Highlights and Near-Term Rollout

Re-Brand Launch Event

Tonight's Season launch party marked the official transition from Toronto Ultra to Toronto KOI and featured the reveal of the 2026 team jersey. Fans, creators, and partners experienced the brand's new identity, content direction, and the local chapter of KOI's global community. The event signals the next phase in OverActive's expansion of the KOI brand across North America.

Website Relaunch

OverActive has refreshed its website to reflect the Toronto KOI identity and vision. The site is the digital home for news, schedules and storytelling that connect Toronto's local heartbeat with KOI's global reach. A revamped online store will offer fans worldwide access to exclusive Toronto KOI merchandise as new collections become available.

Social & Digital Transition

All social media handles, profile branding, and visual systems have transitioned to the KOI look and tone, ensuring a unified experience across platforms. Content will blend KOI's global voice with Toronto-first storytelling, supported by coordinated announcement content and digital activations aimed at welcoming new North American fans while reinforcing KOI's international presence.

Merchandise & In-Game Team Pack

Toronto KOI will introduce new merchandise in December 2025 to broaden the range and quality of apparel and lifestyle products, online and at events, rooted in Toronto culture and KOI's design language. In parallel, new in-game Team packs are slated to launch later in the season for Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7, giving fans fresh ways to represent KOI in-game with assets aligned to the updated brand.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC:OAMCF) (Frankfurt:0RB) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany, is a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans. OverActive owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), operating as Movistar KOI and other professional esports leagues and competitions.

