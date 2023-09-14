OverActive Media Brings First-Ever Overwatch League Grand Finals to Canada

Global Championship Furthers Toronto's Position as Esports Hub

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF), in collaboration with the Overwatch League™, is thrilled to host the highly anticipated 2023 Overwatch League Grand Finals in Toronto, Canada from September 28 to October 1. This event marks the first time the championship will take place in Canada, with the world's top Overwatch League players across eight teams competing for a prize pool of over $1.8 million USD.

OverActive has been instrumental in furthering the city's position as a premier esports hub since launching in 2018, including bringing global esports events to Toronto. The recent Toronto Esports Strategy led by Ontario Creates and the City of Toronto reinforces esports as an economic pillar and provides a framework to support the growth of the local esports ecosystem.

Last year's Grand Finals saw more than half a million people tune in on YouTube alone to catch the action, with fans vying to see pros compete in a game that amassed 35 million players in its first monthi. Whether it's local commentators helping build up the Canadian esports scene or players from around the world getting ready to play in front of a sold-out crowd, the best way to fully understand the rise of esports is to experience it firsthand.

Limited single-day seating is still available from Thursday, September 28, through Saturday, September 30. Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.ca.

WHO:



• Top professional global Overwatch League players • Senior leadership from OverActive Media and the Overwatch League • Esports fan community • Overwatch League casters and analysts



WHAT: 2023 Overwatch League Grand Finals

The live event will be a showcase of activity, including tournament

matches, in-venue fan activations and experiences, hosts, casters and

analysts, and more.







The tournament will feature fan activations and experiences from brands,

including Bell, TD Bank, AMD, Red Bull, and The Princess Margaret Quest

to Conquer Cancer.



WHERE: The Mattamy Athletic Centre, 50 Carlton St, Toronto, ON M5B 1J2



WHEN: Thursday, September 28 to Sunday, October 1, 2023

1:30 p.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET

Onsite media access includes:

Venue entry one hour ahead of the first scheduled match of the day

A dedicated media room open daily

Post-match player interviews

Access to fans, casters, analysts and tournament-related spokespeople

Photo and video assets

Media credentials are required to attend and cover the event. Media credential requests can be submitted via the application link found here.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive's mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today's generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, and (iii) the League of Legends European Championship ("LEC"), operating as the MAD Lions. OverActive also leads OAM Live, an events arm that produces both live and online events.

ABOUT OVERWATCH LEAGUE™

Overwatch League™ is the official esports league of the Overwatch franchise and the first major global professional esports league with city-based teams across Asia, Europe, and North America. Overwatch was built from the ground up for online competition, with memorable characters and fast-paced action designed for the most engaging gameplay and spectator experiences. To learn more about the Overwatch League, visit www.overwatchleague.com.

