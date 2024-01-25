OverActive Media Announces Senior Leadership Change

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) ("OverActive" or the "Company"), a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, today announced that its Senior Vice-President of Marketing and Brand, Matt McGlynn, who joined OverActive in 2022 is stepping down from his role. Mr. McGlynn's last day with the Company will be February 16, 2024.

"Matt played an important role in growing OverActive Media's brands, approach to content and social media reach," said Adam Adamou, Co-Founder and CEO, OverActive Media. "I would like to thank Matt for his meaningful contribution and extend our best wishes for his continued success."

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive's mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today's generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including (i) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, and (ii) the League of Legends EMEA Championship, operating as the MAD Lions. OverActive also leads OAM Live, an events arm that produces both live and online events.

