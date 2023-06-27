OverActive Media Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - OverActive Media ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, today announced the results of voting at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 27, 2023 (the "Meeting").

Each of the seven nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 26, 2023 (the "Circular") prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. The Company received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Sheldon Pollack 24,424,017 98.35 % 410,174 1.65 % Michael Kimel 24,714,165 99.52 % 120,026 0.48 % Jeffrey Kimel 24,456,017 98.48 % 378,174 1.52 % Christina Bianco 24,424,017 98.35 % 410,174 1.65 % Stewart Johnston 24,681,965 99.39 % 152,226 0.61 % Jamie Firsten 24,691,765 99.43 % 142,426 0.57 % Wende Cartwright 24,681,965 99.39 % 152,226 0.61 %

The resolution of disinterested shareholders approving the participation of insiders in a proposed exchange of up to 5,906,111 of the Company's currently outstanding stock options for restricted share units of the Company, as more fully described in the Circular, was passed by 96.95%% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

In addition, an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors for the 2023 fiscal year was passed by 99.87% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

