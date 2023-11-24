OverActive Media Announces Issuance of Deferred Share Units

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) ("OverActive" or the "Company"), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, today announced that the Company has granted a total of 560,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") to various directors. The DSUs will vest over three years, with one-third vesting on the first-anniversary date, one-third on December 31, 2024, and one-third on December 31, 2025. DSUs were granted pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive's mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today's generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in professional esports leagues including (i) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, and (ii) the League of Legends European Championship ("LEC"), operating as the MAD Lions. OverActive also leads OAM Live, an events arm that produces both live and online events.

For further information: Leah Gaucher, Director, Marketing & Communications, OverActive Media, (647) 924-2614, [email protected]; Babak Pedram, Investor Relations, Virtus Advisory Group Inc., (416) 995-8651, [email protected]