OverActive Media Announces Entry into VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) ("OAM", "OverActive" or the "Company") a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, today announced that Riot Games ("Riot") has approved the transfer of a VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA ("VCT EMEA") Team Participation Agreement ("TPA") from Goatch Global, S.L. (operating as "KOI") to a subsidiary of the Company. The transfer of the TPA is occurring in connection with the Company's previously announced acquisition of certain esports assets from KOI (the "Acquisition"). This approval satisfies one of the key conditions to the closing of the Acquisition.

VCT EMEA is one of the premier competitive circuits in esports and the highest tier of competition for VALORANT in the EMEA region. OverActive will join VCT EMEA as a long-term partner and operate the team as 'Movistar KOI' for the 2024 VCT season. OverActive also owns and operates 'MAD Lions KOI', one of the ten teams in the League of Legends EMEA Championship ("LEC"), also backed by Riot. With the approval of the transfer, OAM is pleased to announce the completion and execution of VCT player contracts.

"Securing the transfer of the VCT EMEA Team Participation Agreement marks a pivotal moment for OverActive Media. This aligns with our strategic vision to form long-term partnerships with the world's leading publishers in those games that provide the best potential for team organizations to grow and scale our businesses," said Adam Adamou, Co-Founder and CEO of OverActive Media.

The Acquisition, together with the Company's proposed concurrent acquisition of Team Randomk Esports S.L. (collectively, the "Acquisitions"), remains subject to several conditions, including the receipt of all necessary TSXV approvals. For further details regarding the terms of the Acquisitions, please refer to OverActive's press releases dated January 4, January 8, 2024, and January 23, 2024, and to the copies of the definitive purchase agreements that have been filed under OverActive's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.com.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive's mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today's generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including (i) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, and (ii) the League of Legends EMEA Championship, operating as the MAD Lions. OverActive also leads OAM Live, an events arm that produces both live and online events.

ABOUT KOI

KOI is the Barcelona headquartered Esports club founded by Kosmos and Ibai Llanos in December 2021. The club currently has three teams: League of Legends, which competes in the LVP Superliga; VALORANT, which, after a season competing in Spain, now competes in the VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA League; and EA FC.

ABOUT MOVISTAR RIDERS

Movistar Riders is one of the leading eSports clubs in Spain. Its professional players represent the Movistar Riders brand in multiple national and international tournaments, competing in the most popular games such as League of Legends, CS2, or VALORANT; in addition to having the Atlético de Madrid - Movistar team for EA FC.

The club is headquartered at the Movistar eSports Center, in Matadero Madrid, a high-performance center where both players and coaching staff have the most advanced means to develop their activity at the highest level.

For more information, visit the club's official website: https://www.movistarriders.gg/

