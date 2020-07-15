Over a 100 Artists to Perform at the Largest Digital South Asian Festival Featuring Arts, Culture, Music

Superstars Navraj Hans, Hemant Brijwasi and Bollywood Sensation Bhoomi Trivedi among performers

BRAMPTON, ON, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Bollywood and Punjabi Heartthrob, Navraj Hans, winner of Rising Star 2 and Saregama L'il Champs, Hemant Brijwasi, Indian Idol 9 Winner and Bollywood Playback Singer LV Revanth, Singer and Diva Bhoomi Trivedi and renowned Pakistani Singer, music director and composer Sahir Ali Bagga along with several other artists will be performing at the prestigious Vibrant Brampton festival being presented in a unique digital format this year. Spread over 7 days in July and August, the festival will feature over 100 artists and showcase local talent and international artists including Raghav, Parichay, Aaman Trikha, Sreerama Chandra and Kinjal Chatterjee.

The annual event is presented by the Arts & Culture Initiative of South Asia (ACISA), a non-profit organization that began its journey a few years ago and was initiated with a mandate to showcase the culture and diversity of our country.

"The sounds and sights of the various artists will present a diverse sound, providing artists from various genres to come forward with their art including music, dance and culture," says Sandeep Prabhakar, co-founder,ACISA. Under the Vibrant Brampton banner, a spectacle of celebration will bring the best of South Asian arts, culture and heritage."

The festival's focus is to promote local talent and encourage and feature renowned artists from Canada, India, Pakistan, Europe and the U.K and will be broadcast on July 21, 22, 28 and 29 and August 5, 6 and 11.

"This arts festival will provide artists the opportunity to connect, create and communicate a whole new array of art in different forms, with each artist bringing their best to thousands of people across the globe," said Ricky Bajaj, President and co-founder of the festival." The audience will experience varied art forms, whether it is Bhangra beats or Bollywood dance moves or an assortment of other art forms emerging from the roots of the South Asian continent."

The Presenting Sponsor of the event is National Bank. " National Bank has always been committed to contributing to the cultural vitality of the communities it serves, even during uncertain times like these. Vibrant Brampton is a great opportunity to immerse yourself in South Asian culture, discover new artists and see them in action. Enjoy the festival!" said Nejib Ranni, Regional Vice President - Personal Banking, GTA Central and East, National Bank of Canada.

VIBRANT BRAMPTON e-FESTIVAL: www.facebook.com/vibrantbramptonfest

A heritage festival featuring performances from renowned and emerging artists every Tuesday and Wednesday from July 21 to August 11 from 7:30 to 10:30 pm.

July 21 & 22, July 28 & 29, Aug 4, 5 and 11

www.acisa.ca

