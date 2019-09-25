Over 86 per cent of Ontario college graduates find employment within six months

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - College graduates continue to succeed in the new economy as over 86 per cent of Ontario's most recent graduates found employment within six months of graduation.

"College education remains pivotal to Ontario's long-term success," said Linda Franklin, the president and CEO of Colleges Ontario. "Our programs ensure graduates have acquired the professional and technical expertise that leads to rewarding careers."

The graduate employment rate is among the data released by Colleges Ontario today in the key performance indicators for colleges that are independently gathered for colleges and the provincial government.

The results also show:

90 per cent of employers are satisfied with the quality of college graduates hired.

80 per cent of graduates were satisfied with the quality of their college education.

The full results can be found on Colleges Ontario's website at collegesontario.org.

More than 260,000 full-time students are enrolled in Ontario's colleges in programs that range from business administration, civil engineering, marketing and health care to animation, aviation, tourism, digital design and more.

College programs continue to be at the forefront of new innovations, with updated programs in everything from 3D manufacturing and biotechnology to energy management and robotics.

Ontario's 24 colleges offer 900 programs to a diverse range of students in over 200 communities in all regions of the province, in both the major urban centres and in smaller communities. These programs include the in-class training for the majority of the province's apprentices, four-year honours degree programs for specialized careers and post-graduate programs for college and university graduates.

"Our graduates achieve phenomenal success in every sector," Franklin said. "This will be essential in the years ahead as the demand continues to grow for a more highly qualified workforce."

About Colleges Ontario

Colleges Ontario is the advocacy organization for the province's 24 public colleges. The organization advances policies and awareness campaigns to ensure Ontario produces the highly skilled workforce that is essential to Ontario's prosperity.

