Over 50k People across BC interested in participating in COVID-19 Research Studies

"At this juncture, research examining the impacts of the pandemic, and COVID-19 infection specifically, remains extremely important to help us navigate longer-term ramifications of the mental and cognitive health impacts of the pandemic on British Columbians. Engaging research participants and patient partners is essential to ensure the research informing BC's and Canada's ongoing pandemic response is addressing the issues most important to those most impacted."

The goals of the Registry and REACH BC are to help connect researchers and COVID-19 patients in order to fast-track COVID-19 research studies and clinical trials.

58,726 people on registry interested in C OVID-19 Research

Research Over 28,155 participants have been connected with 9 C OVID-19 Research Studies in BC

9 Research Studies in BC 12 COVID-19 Studies open to the public listed on REACH BC and 48 past projects

REACH BC Executive Lead -Dr Robert McMaster says,

"REACH BC's partnership with the BC CDC creates an all-encompassing approach to support both researchers through access to the Registry and gives the public a way to search and seek out COVID-19 research studies through REACH BC."

BCCDC's Director of Research-Dr. David Patrick says,

"Our ability to conduct Rapid Research is critical for pandemic response, and BC researchers have done phenomenal work within this area. This registry provides a means for researchers to contact a pool of patients already interested in research. Beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, the Registry also demonstrates the importance of integrating care and research, and how we can systematically leverage databases and registries to answer questions about health."

Sign up today on REACH BC https://www.reachbc.ca/volunteers

Learn more about the Registry and funding partners at: http://www.bccdc.ca/our-research/projects/covid-19-patient-database#Researchers

