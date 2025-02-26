Over $400,000 in musical instruments awarded to Canadian youth through the SiriusXM Soundwaves MusiCounts Community Fund

The SiriusXM Soundwaves MusiCounts Community Fund awards grants up to $20,000 for musical instruments, equipment, and resources to community groups or not-for-profit organizations who deliver music programs to youth up to the age of 25. As a longstanding partner, SiriusXM has donated over $2.5 million to various MusiCounts programs to date, greatly furthering the organization's efforts supporting over 300 community organizations and thousands of youth participants across Canada.

The 2024 recipients of the program demonstrate how powerful music-making in community settings is for youth. Nearly a quarter of recipients will be providing culturally-specific programming for Black youth, and another 33% of the organizations will be using music to reach local Indigenous youth.

"For young people, making music with peers in their communities is a powerful force for building a sense of belonging," says Kristy Fletcher, MusiCounts President. "Kids are facing unprecedented mental health challenges and connecting with each other through music can be a critical support. MusiCounts is so grateful to partner with SiriusXM Canada on this program to deliver the much-needed funds to organizations doing incredible work with music."

This cohort of recipients is the first group to receive funding from the new program partnership between SiriusXM Canada and MusiCounts. This initiative is the latest progression in a long-standing relationship between the two organizations in which SiriusXM Canada has demonstrated its passion for promoting and elevating Canadian artists and emerging talent over the last 20 years.

"SiriusXM is thrilled to partner with MusiCounts to bring the power of music to diverse communities across Canada," said Rob Keen, Senior Vice President, Sales, Marketing & CCD at SiriusXM Canada. "We believe music is a powerful tool for building connections and, together with MusiCounts, we're proud to support the growth of more youth by sharing all the benefits music has to offer. This partnership is one of the many ways we're committed to nurturing the next generation of Canadian talent."

More information on the SiriusXM Soundwaves MusiCounts Community Fund is available at musicounts.ca.

2024 SiriusXM Soundwaves MusiCounts Community Fund Recipients

Alberta

Edmonton Symphony Society - Edmonton

El Sistema Calgary Multicultural Orchestra Foundation - Calgary

British Columbia

Bakerview Music Academy Society - Abbotsford

Ooknakane Friendship Centre - Penticton

Ptarmigan Arts Society - Pender Island

Tillicum Lelum Aboriginal Friendship Centre - Nanaimo

U'mista Cultural Centre - Alert Bay

Manitoba

Afrimama Peace and Cultural Initiative Inc. - Winnipeg

Pan African Legacy - Winnipeg

The Pas Community Renewal Corporation - The Pas

The Pas Friendship Centre Inc. - The Pas

New Brunswick

Sistema New Brunswick - St. Stephen

Nova Scotia

Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre - Halifax

Northwest Territories

Délı̨nę Got'ı̨nę Government - Délı̨nę

Ontario

Afro Caribbean Culture And Arts Community Centre - Etobicoke

Birchmount Community Action Council - Toronto

Black Music Canada - Toronto

Christie Refugee Welcome Centre – Toronto

Ensemble Nonprofit - Ottawa

Kawartha Youth Orchestra - Peterborough

Love Music Initiative – Toronto

Muskoka Parry Sound Sexual Assault Services - Bracebridge

Scarborough Concert Band - Vaughan

Quebec

Ateliers Speech - Montréal

Centre de pédiatrie sociale de la Haute-Gaspésie - Cap-Chat

Partageons l'espoir - Montréal

About MusiCounts

MusiCounts is Canada's music education charity associated with CARAS and the JUNO Awards. MusiCounts' vision is to ensure that all youth in Canada have access to music education through their schools and communities. This vision is realized through grant programs that invest directly into schools and communities across Canada that put musical instruments into the hands of kids who need them the most. Additionally, MusiCounts creates educational resources for teachers and students; empowers young people to pursue music as a career; and celebrates teachers, artists, and philanthropists who champion music education. MusiCounts is funded by many of Canada's most dedicated individuals, events, and corporate citizens. Since 1997 MusiCounts has awarded over $18,000,000 in support of music education in Canada. These funds have benefitted over 1,500 schools and communities, supported over 290 post-secondary music program graduates, and honoured 18 extraordinary music teachers and seven philanthropists.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 15 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

