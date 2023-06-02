Over 300 of Canada's financial executives to host the Minister of National Revenue at annual conference in Quebec City today

QUÉBEC CITY, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada), a leading voice and informed choice for senior financial executives across the country, is pleased to announce that Canada's Minister of National Revenue will speak at the Face of Change, their 2023 Annual Conference in Québec City on June 2.

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier MP, the Minister of National Revenue of Canada, who has represented the riding of Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine since 2015, will bring greetings on behalf of the federal government and meet delegates from 10:15 am to 11:00 am EST, at the Centre Des Congrès De Québec, 1000 boul René-Lévesque E, Québec, CA, G1R 5T8. Media are invited.

FEI Canada will also be announcing the relaunch of Canada's Chief Financial Officer of the Year™ Award Gala, which is coming back in person for 2024 after a long hiatus due to the pandemic.

"We're thrilled to have Canada's Minister of National Revenue join us for our conference and our announcement of the relaunch of our prestigious award gala," said Georgina Blanas, Executive Director, FEI Canada.

The award, recognizes an individual who best exemplifies the evolving role of the CFO, which has moved beyond the traditional perception of financial expert to that of a strategic, influential, and essential member of the C-suite.

She will be joined onstage for the announcement with:

Gord Nelson, CFO of Cineplex Entertainment and a former winner of the FEI Canada's Chief Financial Officer of the Year Award

Winnie Leung , FEI Canada's Vice Chair of their Board of Directors, Chair of the Programming Committee, and Co-Chair of the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee

, FEI Canada's Vice Chair of their Board of Directors, Chair of the Programming Committee, and Co-Chair of the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee Martin Lebeau , FEI Canada's Chair of the 2023 Conference Committee

"FEI Canada plays an important role in helping lead the discussion to help build the economy and the country," said Mr. Nelson.

"We're excited to bring back Canada's Chief Financial Officer of the Year award," said Ms. Winnie Leung. "It's an honour to have the opportunity recognize the outstanding contributions of Canadian CFOs through inspirational leadership, social responsibility, business performance, financial accountability, innovation, and mentoring and development."

Recipients range from across industries, representing financial excellence from organizations of varying size. Some past winners have included:

Nadeem Velani , EVP and CFO, Canadian Pacific Railway (2020)

, EVP and CFO, Canadian Pacific Railway (2020) Pamela Steer , President & CEO, Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) of Canada (2019)

, President & CEO, Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) of (2019) Nathalie Bernier , Member Board of Directors, RF Capital Group and Bausch & Lomb (2018)

, Member Board of Directors, RF Capital Group and Bausch & Lomb (2018) Michael Rousseau , President and CEO Air Canada (2017)

, President and CEO Air Canada (2017) Gord Nelson, CFO, Cineplex Entertainment (2016)

Dean McCann , Board Member, Audit Committee Chair, Neighbourly Pharmacy (2015)

, Board Member, Audit Committee Chair, Neighbourly Pharmacy (2015) Janice Fukakusa , Chancellor, Toronto Metropolitan University (2014)

, Chancellor, Metropolitan University (2014) Brian Lawson , Vice Chair, Brookfield Asset Management (2013)

, Vice Chair, Brookfield Asset Management (2013) Colleen Johnston , Chairperson, Unity Health Toronto (2012)

, Chairperson, Unity Health Toronto (2012) Gordon Maron , PCL Construction Holdings Ltd. (2011)

You can read more information on the FEI Canada website.

About Minister Diane Lebouthillier

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier was first elected as the Member of Parliament for Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine in 2015. She has served as the Minister of National Revenue since 2015. Minister Lebouthillier is a former elected warden for the Regional County Municipality of Rocher-Percé and owner of La Ferme du Petit Moulin, an outfitting operation. Before entering politics, Minister Lebouthillier spent more than 20years working with clients at the Rocher-Percé Health and Social Services Centre. She earned her Bachelor of Social Work from the Université de Moncton. In 2013 she was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation by the Royal Canadian Legion. Minister Lebouthillier is the proud mother and grandmother of three sons and two grandsons.

About Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada)

Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) is the leading voice and informed choice for senior financial executives across the country. With 12 chapters and 1,500+ members, FEI Canada provides professional development, networking opportunities, thought leadership, and advocacy services to its members. The organization's membership consists of senior-level financial executives spanning various industries, functions, and disciplines and represents a significant number of Canada's leading and most influential corporations. For more information, please visit www.feicanada.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

