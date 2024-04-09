Over 200,000 Faculty and Students Now Use Contact North | Contact Nord's Four Free, Easy-to-Use AI-Powered Apps for Education and Training

THUNDER BAY, ON, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Over 200,000 faculty and students now use four free, easy-to-use AI-powered apps education and training developed by Contact North | Contact Nord.

With the first app launched just over seven months ago in September 2023, the number of users is growing at a double-digit rate every week.

Contact North | Contact Nord's expanding suite of four easy-to-use, personalized AI-powered apps for education and training includes:

"The enthusiastic uptake of our AI apps and the sustained double-digit growth trend are clear indicators of the strong demand for accessible and interactive education and training AI-powered tools," comments Dr. Ron Owston, Research Associate, AI in Higher Education at Contact North | Contact Nord.

"Contact North | Contact Nord makes its AI-powered apps available free to anyone as part of its mandate to support innovation in education and training through testing and applied research of new modes of delivery using technology and to share information in Ontario, nationally, and internationally," added Maxim Jean-Louis, President – Chief Executive Officer.

Contact North | Contact Nord prioritizes user privacy, ensuring the safety and security of the apps for all users.

The apps are available in English and French and can understand and respond in dozens of other languages.

Contact North | Contact Nord increases the number of underserved Ontario residents who take online programs and courses from Ontario's colleges, universities, Indigenous institutes, and other providers while remaining in their community. We recruit and provide free support services to students in 1,500+ communities, in person at locations across the province, or by phone, email, live chat or virtually. Our services are available in English and French.

SOURCE Contact North

For further information: Contact Rick Sleaver, Director, Recruitment Marketing, Communications & Data Analytics, at 416-255-0819 or by email at [email protected].