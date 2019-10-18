Over 1 Million Participated in the Great BC ShakeOut

VANCOUVER, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Yesterday, a record 1 million British Columbians participated in the 2019 Great British Columbia (BC) ShakeOut, joining over 66 million people around the world. That tops last year's record of 913,000 participants.

This year, the Honourable Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General for BC, joined representatives from the BC Earthquake Alliance and Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) at a school in Port Coquitlam to demonstrate the "Drop, Cover, and Hold On" drill and raise awareness about emergency preparedness.

ShakeOut provides practical, simple training that can save lives. The shaking ground alone is seldom the cause of injury during an earthquake. Most earthquake-related injuries and deaths are caused by collapsing walls and roofs, flying glass and falling objects.

It is a good idea to check your everyday surroundings for ways to take cover and items that should be secured, before an earthquake. Identify safe places such as under a sturdy piece of furniture or against an interior wall in your home, office or school, so that when the shaking starts you can respond quickly. Immediately moving to the safe place can save lives. And make sure that safe place is only a few steps away, to reduce your chances of being injured by flying debris.

"We are thrilled to set a new record. On behalf of the British Columbia Earthquake Alliance, I would like to thank all British Columbians for participating in the Drop, Cover and Hold On drill and taking the first steps toward earthquake preparedness. We encourage you to visit www.ShakeOutBC.ca to learn about more steps you can take to ensure your family is prepared for an earthquake."

– Naomi Yamamoto, President of the BC Earthquake Alliance

"IBC is proud to once again take part in this year's Great British Columbia ShakeOut and sends a special thank you to Minister Farnworth for his support. Government, businesses and all British Columbians have a role to play in building a culture of earthquake preparedness across this province. By working together, we can make British Columbia a safer, better prepared province for when disaster strikes."

– Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific, IBC

ShakeOut BC has been holding events since 2011, yet many individuals still don't know what to do when an earthquake hits. To learn more, watch the new videos available on YouTube, Facebook , Twitter and Instagram, or visit ShakeOutBC.ca.

About ShakeOut BC

ShakeOut BC earthquake drills help people at home, school and work practise how to be safe during an earthquake and provide an opportunity for everyone to improve their overall preparedness. By participating, you, your family, your co-workers and millions of others will be better prepared to survive and recover quickly following an earthquake.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up 90% of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market in Canada. For more than 50 years, IBC has worked with governments across the country to help make affordable home, auto and business insurance available for all Canadians. IBC supports the vision of consumers and governments trusting, valuing and supporting the private P&C insurance industry. It champions key issues and helps educate consumers on how best to protect their homes, cars, businesses and properties.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

For further information: If you require more information or to schedule an interview, please contact: Steve Kee, Director, External Communications, Insurance Bureau of Canada, 416-362-2031 x-4387, 416-841-5669, skee@ibc.ca, @steve_kee on Twitter

Related Links

www.ibc.ca

