Over $1.6 Million Raised at Enbridge Gas for United Way to Strengthen Local Communities

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Enbridge Gas employees and retirees, supported by the company's matching donation program, have once again demonstrated their tradition of giving by raising over $1,603,689 for United Ways across our service area in 2020.

"This year, many people are facing unprecedented needs due to the Covid-19 pandemic," said Jim Sanders, Senior Vice President of Operations for Enbridge Gas Inc., and executive sponsor of the company's 2020 United Way campaign. "I'm proud of our employees and retirees for their generous contributions to United Way, whose support for vital local community programs helps those most vulnerable and keeps our communities strong."

The company's campaign, which was themed 'Show Your Local Love', involved many creative virtual fundraising events led by a group of dedicated employee volunteers. In addition, Enbridge matches employee and retiree donations dollar for dollar.

The funds will be distributed to United Way agencies across Ontario and Quebec to support programs that address the local needs of the communities they serve. To learn more and find a local United Way, visit http://www.unitedway.ca or find them on Twitter: https://twitter.com/UWCCanada, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedWayCentraide, and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/UnitedWayofCanada.

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario, recognized by the Canadian Gas Association in 2019 as a leader in safety with more than a 170-year history of providing affordable and reliable service to customers. The distribution business serves about 3.8 million customers, heating over 75 percent of Ontario homes. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas Inc., formed on Jan. 1, 2019 from the amalgamation of Union Gas Limited and Enbridge Gas Distribution, is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution.

SOURCE Enbridge Gas Inc.

For further information: Enbridge Gas Media: Toll Free: 1-855-884-5112, Email: [email protected]