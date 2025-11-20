ENBRIDGE GAS UTILITIES IN ONTARIO AND QUÉBEC RAISE MORE THAN $1.34M FOR THE UNITED WAY

Funds were raised throughout the year in support of local communities

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Enbridge Gas is proud to share it raised more than $1.34 million through its Ontario utility as well as its Québec utility, Enbridge Gaz Québec (formerly Gazifère) as part of its 2025 United Way campaign.

Enbridge Gas team members were instrumental in driving the success of this year's campaign, demonstrating strong community commitment by organizing and participating in a wide range of employee-led fundraising initiatives. Employee contributions, special event fundraising, company matching programs, and the generosity and commitment of all team members was pivotal in achieving this year's campaign results.

"Enbridge Gas employees once again showed their commitment to the communities where we live and work," said Brian Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enbridge Gas Ontario and executive sponsor of the Enbridge Gas 2025 United Way campaign. "Our long-standing commitment to the United Way speaks for itself, and I am humbled by how our employees come together year after year to show their support."

"These results make me proud to be an Enbridge Gas employee myself," continued Johnson. "Our donation will help address critical needs, tackle issues that build stronger communities and help provide more equal opportunity for all."

Enbridge Gas has a long-standing commitment of supporting the United Way's annual campaign, recognizing the vital work it and its agencies do in support of the community and by creating measurable change. This year's campaign achieved 107% of its goal, and over the last five years more than $6.2 million has been raised in Ontario and Québec.

Through its partnerships with local businesses, government agencies, volunteer organizations, neighbourhood associations and community development programs, United Way Centraide uses its donations to make the greatest impact in many local communities across Ontario and Québec.

About Enbridge Gas Ontario

Enbridge Gas Ontario is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario. With more than 175 years of service, it delivers safe, affordable, reliable energy to over 4 million customers. It is investing in innovations that modernize how energy is produced, delivered and used to support a lower emission future. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, Canada's largest integrated underground storage facility and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas is owned by Enbridge Inc. (ENB), a North American-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Visit enbridgegas.com to learn more.

About Enbridge Gaz Québec

Enbridge Gaz Québec, formerly Gazifère, established in the Outaouais area in 1959, owns and operates a 1,000 km gas system serving more than 44,000 residential, commercial, and institutional customers in the city of Gatineau and the municipality of Chelsea. Visit enbridgegaz.com to learn more.

