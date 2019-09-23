Ovation Science Launches E-Commerce Website for its ARLO CBD Beauty Product Line

"The launch of our e-commerce website for ARLO CBD Beauty products aligns with our Company's strategic vision for growth, expansion and revenue generation, said Doreen McMorran, Chief Operating Officer of Ovation. "Our products evolved differently than conventional topical cannabis products. Our product development actually started over 20 years ago with the invention of a highly effective skin delivery technology that is unique in the industry. We then applied this pharmaceutical-grade technology to our CBD product lines. We started with CBD infused beauty products and developed them using proven anti-aging ingredients such as ceramide, hyaluronic acid and anti-aging peptides; even green tea and cucumber oil in our eye cream. These ingredients all have scientific evidence of their effectiveness at reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles resulting in younger looking skin. We then enhanced them even more with the power of CBD from US hemp and delivered these key ingredients with our patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology." She added, "Consumers that want to fight the signs of aging can benefit from our entire product line which includes our anti-aging Day Cream, Night Cream, Eye Cream and a luxurious Body Lotion. We also have a pipeline of additional skincare products poised to launch later this year, including our Health and Wellness line Invibe MD™. We invite visitors to explore our new website to see the details on all of these products and to sign-up for updates which will feature new products, skin care tips, and online promotions."

ARLO CBD Beauty products showcase Ovation's commitment to be a leader in the CBD skin care space and to elevate the standards surrounding the quality and efficacy of topical CBD products available to consumers. Our website will serve as a platform to highlight Ovation Science's dedication to the following high standards:

High Quality CBD: Ovation uses only high quality, non-psychoactive CBD (cannabinoid), derived from US grown industrial hemp (with less than .03% THC) so our products are non-psychoactive;

Effective Products Backed By Science: Ovation is dedicated to bring only highly effective products to the market with ingredients that work synergistically to bring you the best possible results.

We Stand Behind Our Products: Customer satisfaction is guaranteed or your money refunded (Please refer to the return section on our website for details);

Ovation continues to increase shareholder value by seeking expanded patent protection for its products as well as developing new unique, effective products that can be brought to the market in the US, Canada and globally. Ovation also persists in its negotiations with potential global partners for possible licensing opportunities and joint ventures.

To learn more about Ovation Science, please visit:

www.ArloCBDBeauty.com or connect with ARLO on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For our latest corporate video please click on https://ovationscience.com/os-delivers-cbd-in-science-not-seen-before/

A current analyst report can be found under Presentations in our Investor Section of our website: https://ovationscience.com/investors/ or click on Ovation Initiation Report.

Statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Ovation does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal cannabis and hemp formulations made with patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of cannabinoids such as cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to and through the skin and is protected by patents in eleven countries. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal cannabis products incorporating CBD, THC and combination products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty products made with CBD. Ovation's business model is to develop and market its two product lines ARLO CBD Beauty and Invibe MD as well as continuing to out-license its topical and transdermal formulations to cannabis companies globally. Ovation formulated CBD and THC products are marketed in Nevada in state-approved dispensaries by its US licensee with additional states being added. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees and now revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC Canada and Ovation Science USA Inc in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Ovation Science Inc. cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual results may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Ovation Science Inc.'s control.



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Ovation Science Inc.

For further information: FOR INVESTOR RELATIONS: Andrew Yehia, ayehia@flinnwestsolutions.com, Phone (844) 892-3771; FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & CORPORATE INQUIRIES: Doreen McMorran, doreen@ovationscience.com, Phone: 604.283.0903 ext. 4

