OV2 Investment 1 Inc. Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - OV2 Investment Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSXV: OVO.P), a capital pool company under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange, is pleased to announce that all management proposed resolutions were unanimously passed at the annual and special meeting of the Corporation's shareholders held on November 18, 2019 (the "AGM").

The matters approved at the AGM were as follows:

Re-election of Sheldon Pollack , Adam Adamou , Colin Fisher and Babak Pedram as directors of the Corporation.





, , and as directors of the Corporation. Re-appointment of UHY McGovern Hurley LLP as auditors of the Corporation.





Ratification of the amendment to Section 10.12 of the Corporation's By-Law No.1, reducing the quorum requirement applicable to shareholder meetings, was ratified.





Ratification of the Corporation's existing stock option plan.





A proposed consolidation of the Corporation's common shares in connection with the Corporation's proposed qualifying transaction with Freightera Logisitics Inc. (the "QT").





A proposed change of the Corporation's name to "Freightera Logistics Inc." in connection with the QT.





The proposed adoption of a new stock option plan in connection with the QT.





The proposed change of the Corporation's jurisdiction to British Columbia in connection with the QT.





in connection with the QT. The proposed transfer of the listing of the Corporation's common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange to the NEX in the event the QT is not completed.

Further information regarding the resolutions passed can be found in the Corporation's management information circular as filed on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

QT Update

The Corporation is continuing to work with Freightera Logistics Inc. with a view to advancing the QT, including by preparing a filing statement in respect of the QT for review by the TSX Venture Exchange. A number of the resolutions passed at the AGM are in relation to conditions precedent of the QT. Please refer to the Corporation's press releases dated July 30, 2019 and September 12, 2019 for further details regarding the QT.

