OUTtv Acquires New Comedy Specials from Trixie Mattel, Katya Zamolodchikova, Bob the Drag Queen and Alaska Thunderf*ck in Partnership with Producer Entertainment Group

PEG has hired award-winning documentarian and filmmaker Adrienne Gruben, of Las Viejitas productions, to co-produce and direct each of the projects.

"We know not everyone gets a chance to see their favorite queens when they tour so we are thrilled that by working with PEG we are able to bring these comedy specials to OUTtv viewers," said Brad Danks. "Trixie, Katya, Bob and Alaska are amongst the most creative, funniest and in-demand queens right now, so we're delighted to showcase these specials on the network."

"Drag as an industry has seen such explosive growth over the past few years, and we could not be happier to showcase the diverse talents of our clients in both the comedy specials and the documentary," said Jacob Slane, Partner and Talent Manager, Producer Entertainment Group. "We are excited to once again be doing business with OUTtv, who has always been a supportive partner to drag artists and to our company."

The four-part comedy special will kick off with Trixie Mattel: Skinny Legend on Thursday September 26th at 10.00pm ET/PT on OUTtv and OUTtvGo, the streaming platform. The Queens will air on Friday September 13th at 10.00pm ET/PT and will also be available on OUTtvGo.

About OUTtv

OUTtv is Canada's national LGBTQ+ television network that offers a compelling mix of drama, comedy, talk and award-winning movies. Their original programming includes The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, The Whole Package, Sex & Violence, Never Apart TV, Don't Quit Your Gay Job, Knock Knock Ghost, Doctor Barry and original documentary strand Outspoken. OUTtv is the Canadian initial license holder for the Canadian broadcasts of RuPaul's Drag Race, House of Drag, Naked Attraction and Undressed. OUTtvGo is OUTtv's streaming platform where subscribers can stream their favorite series and movies and discover new content exclusive to the service. OUTtvGo is available for iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Roku and on web browsers. OUTtv is also available in Canada as an Amazon Prime Video Channel. To learn more about OUTtv visit outtv.ca.

About Producer Entertainment Group

Producer Entertainment Group (PEG) proudly manages the world's top drag queen artists, LGBTQ talent and influencers. We oversee all aspects of our clients' careers including development, recording, filming, retail and global touring. PEG artists have broken into all areas of mainstream entertainment including television, film, commercial, music, publishing and more. We are online at producerentertainment.com and on social platforms @PEGmgmt.

