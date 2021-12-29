Donations to the major fundraising campaign, Building on the Past—some of which are spread over several years—, enhanced the Foundation's accounts by close to $300,000 in 2021. Other amounts raised by the Foundation came from the proceeds of a big virtual auction, the sale of meal boxes, sponsorships, and donations in kind. For the first time this year, La Relève, the young philanthropists group, helped the Foundation raise over $29,000 through its benefit event The Dangerous Show at Le Monastère and with Montréal en couleurs!, an art sale featuring unique serigraph prints by young Montréal artists.

The Pointe-à-Callière Foundation thanks its major donors and sponsors: Hydro-Québec, National Bank, the J. Armand Bombardier Foundation, Québecor, iA Financial Group, Ivanhoé Cambridge, Cogeco, Énergir, the Hewitt Foundation, and Power Corporation. For 2021, the Foundation also extends its special thanks to the Caisse du Complexe Desjardins, Air Canada, the SAQ, Domtar, NATIONAL, Atypic, Les 7 Doigts, Cirque du Soleil, Cirque Éloize, and to Nicole Maury, Paul-André Linteau, Jim Hewitt, Pascal Lépine, Madeleine Féquière, and Karel Mayrand. The Foundation also thanks all the donors who contributed to its fundraising activities in 2021.

Created in 1993, the Foundation works to support the development of Montréal's Archaeology and History Museum. Since its very beginnings, it has contributed to all of Pointe-à-Callière's large-scale projects, including the preservation of the archaeological remains of Montréal's birthplace, the renewal of multimedia shows, the presentation of major international exhibitions, the creation of the archaeological field school, the restoration of the Youville Pumping Station, the acquisition and refurbishment of the Mariners' House – National Bank Building, and the showcasing of Montréal's first collector sewer and the Fort Ville-Marie – Québecor Building.

