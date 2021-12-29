Outstanding results in 2021 - The Pointe-à-Callière Foundation raises more than $1 M in donations Français
Dec 29, 2021, 10:00 ET
MONTRÉAL,, Dec. 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Pointe-à-Callière Foundation is bringing 2021 to a close, having achieved outstanding results: the Foundation raised more than $1 M in donations over the course of the year, even though its two major fundraising events—The Montréal Builders Club and The Major Donors Evening—were postponed to next year.
The 2021-2022 annual fundraising campaign—supporting the Youville Pumping Station's transformation into a key venue that will serve to raise young people's ecological awareness—was a resounding success from the moment it was launched last summer. Over $250,000 has been raised to date, with the campaign continuing in 2022.
Donations to the major fundraising campaign, Building on the Past—some of which are spread over several years—, enhanced the Foundation's accounts by close to $300,000 in 2021. Other amounts raised by the Foundation came from the proceeds of a big virtual auction, the sale of meal boxes, sponsorships, and donations in kind. For the first time this year, La Relève, the young philanthropists group, helped the Foundation raise over $29,000 through its benefit event The Dangerous Show at Le Monastère and with Montréal en couleurs!, an art sale featuring unique serigraph prints by young Montréal artists.
The Pointe-à-Callière Foundation thanks its major donors and sponsors: Hydro-Québec, National Bank, the J. Armand Bombardier Foundation, Québecor, iA Financial Group, Ivanhoé Cambridge, Cogeco, Énergir, the Hewitt Foundation, and Power Corporation. For 2021, the Foundation also extends its special thanks to the Caisse du Complexe Desjardins, Air Canada, the SAQ, Domtar, NATIONAL, Atypic, Les 7 Doigts, Cirque du Soleil, Cirque Éloize, and to Nicole Maury, Paul-André Linteau, Jim Hewitt, Pascal Lépine, Madeleine Féquière, and Karel Mayrand. The Foundation also thanks all the donors who contributed to its fundraising activities in 2021.
About the Pointe-à-Callière Foundation
Created in 1993, the Foundation works to support the development of Montréal's Archaeology and History Museum. Since its very beginnings, it has contributed to all of Pointe-à-Callière's large-scale projects, including the preservation of the archaeological remains of Montréal's birthplace, the renewal of multimedia shows, the presentation of major international exhibitions, the creation of the archaeological field school, the restoration of the Youville Pumping Station, the acquisition and refurbishment of the Mariners' House – National Bank Building, and the showcasing of Montréal's first collector sewer and the Fort Ville-Marie – Québecor Building.
