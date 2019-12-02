OUTFRONT Partners With Fred Victor To Raise Awareness Of Homelessness On National Day Of Giving

"OUTFRONT has been a true partner for years, and their support has been vital to this campaign to create awareness about homelessness and eventually, end it here in Toronto," said Marie MacCormack, Director Fundraising & Special Projects, Fred Victor Centre.

The 'Share the Warmth' event at one of Canada's busiest intersections will also serve as the launch of Fred Victor's new e-commerce site where shoppers can't buy anything for themselves, but can shop thoughtfully for items like sweaters, socks, and mittens to help people who are homeless in Toronto.

This campaign is a continuation of OUTFRONT and Fred Victor's long partnership, inspired by both organizations' focus on supporting their community. OUTFRONT works closely with Fred Victor throughout the year to provide in-kind media space to help create awareness of the interventions, services, and programs that Fred Victor offers through its 20 locations across Toronto, including affordable and transitional housing, emergency shelters, and support for the 9,200 people who are homeless in Toronto on any given night.

"We're proud to support Fred Victor on Giving Tuesday through this 'Share the Warmth' campaign. As a national organization, we recognize how important it is to combat homelessness in the communities in which we live and work, and we are honored to partner with Fred Victor to address this growing problem," said Michele Erskine, CEO, OUTFRONT Canada.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT (NYSE: OUT) leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

