Outdoor Industry Veteran Fueling MEC's Growth Plans: REI's Chris Speyer to Join MEC As New Chief Merchandising Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Mountain Equipment Company (MEC) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Chris Speyer, as the company's new Chief Merchandising Officer (CMO).

Having spent the last seven years with US outdoor retailer REI Co-op as their CMO, Chris brings over three decades of leadership experience in the specialty outdoor retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses. He will officially join MEC's executive team at the end of July.

MEC Vancouver Store window (CNW Group/Mountain Equipment Company)

"We are ecstatic to welcome Chris to our team at MEC," says CEO Peter Hlynsky. "With his deep industry knowledge and longstanding vendor relationships, he brings expertise that is going to elevate our teams and support our next phase of growth. Chris leads with values and has a genuine passion for the outdoors, in total alignment with MEC's core principles. His remarkable track record of working with different brands and growing the private label business will be instrumental in maximizing the potential of MEC's own label brand and continuing to offer top tier assortments at best the price to members."

Passionate about the outdoors and dedicated to working with values-led companies, Chris's Canadian roots run deep. He grew up in Ottawa where his mom encouraged his participation in the outdoors and his early industry career saw him selling skis and bikes and athletic footwear at a local store. Chris is an avid biker, skier, and trail runner, recently completing the Canyon's 50k in Auburn, CA.

Having been a MEC Member since the late 90's when living in Calgary, he recognizes the immense potential of MEC and is eager to contribute his skills to the brands continued success.

"Joining MEC feels like coming home," says Chris Speyer. "I still remember flipping through the seasonal catalog, inspired by the amazing photos and gear. Beyond the thrill of returning to Canada, I'm drawn to how MEC stays true to its founding values. It's a beloved brand that prioritizes great people and great products, aligning perfectly with my values and leadership style. I'm beyond excited to be part of the team and help MEC continue to thrive and succeed!"

MEC is confident that Chris's leadership will be instrumental in driving the company's sustainable growth and innovation, further solidifying its position as Canada's most trusted outdoor brand and retailer. Chris steps into his new role with MEC in at the end of July 2024.

ABOUT MEC

Established in 1971, Mountain Equipment Company (MEC) is Canada's go-to place for technical outdoor gear, know-how and inspiration. Combining high-quality apparel and equipment with expert advice and first-hand experience. MEC was recognised as Canadas Most Trusted Brand for 2023 by the The Gustavson Brand Trust Index, reflecting the company's long-term commitment to fostering trust by delivering exceptional customer experiences, and offering unparalleled value on affordable, quality outdoor gear.

Continually recognised as one of Canada's Greenest Employers and recently awarded the Gordon Ritchie Service Award by Avalanche Canada, MEC is a strong backer of sustainability and community initiatives and has invested over $48 million into non-profit organizations that support outdoor recreation and conservation. It supports a wide range of activities including camping, snowsports, watersports, cycling, climbing, hiking, trail running and travel.

SOURCE Mountain Equipment Company

