Outdoor Food & Drink Festival Raises Funds for People in Need

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Fred Victor , a Toronto charity committed to ending homelessness, hosts the 6th annual Street Eats on October 5, 2022. With an All Access Pass, festival goers will be able to stroll through an outdoor market, sample tasty street food from around the world, and enjoy drinks and live music.

Food insecurity is a growing health crisis in Toronto. Last year, Fred Victor provided 231,722 free or low-cost meals to people in need of good, healthy food. Ticket sales for Street Eats will help Fred Victor continue to address food insecurity and provide nutritious meals for people experiencing homelessness and poverty.

EVENT DETAILS

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

6pm – 9pm

Outdoors – Oak Street and Regent Street (in the heart of Regent Park)

Tickets: $75 per person

"Street Eats 2022 is a celebration of food and community in the heart of Regent Park," says Fred Victor CEO Keith Hambly. "Our hope is that this event brings together people who care deeply about our city and want to get involved in supporting its most vulnerable residents."

Along with its community meal service, Fred Victor also offers employment and training programs that use food as a tool of empowerment – such as urban community gardens and food skills classes. Participants gain confidence, improve their health, and ultimately, have opportunities to build a life without poverty.

Tickets for Street Eats 2022 are now available. For more information about the event, visit: https://www.fredvictor.org/events/street-eats-2022.

Equitable Bank is the Presenting Sponsor for Street Eats 2022.

Participating vendors include: Beau's, Blazing Kitchen, Buono, Friends Catering, Joshna Maharaj, iSLAS Filipino BBQ & Bar, Matthew Kennedy, Malika Rasoli, Patricia Chung, Richmond Station, SoloCru Wine, Tito's Vodka, Uncle Chuck's, Venga Cucina, and Fred Victor's Women's Bakery.

About Fred Victor

Fred Victor is committed to ending homelessness. Serving communities for over 125 years, Fred Victor has grown from a single mission at Queen and Jarvis to a multi-service organization with over 20 locations across Toronto. In addition to affordable housing, transitional housing, and emergency shelters, Fred Victor provides a constellation of supports to help people secure and maintain a safe place to live.

Learn more about Fred Victor at www.fredvictor.org

