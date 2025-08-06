OUTCROP SILVER STRENGTHENS EXECUTIVE TEAM AHEAD OF RESOURCE UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG) ("Outcrop Silver") is pleased to announce the appointment of Amandip Singh as Vice President, Corporate Development. His addition comes as the company enters a pivotal phase at its flagship Santa Ana project in Colombia.

With a fully funded 24,000-metre drill program underway, six discoveries in hand, and an updated resource expected in early 2026, Outcrop Silver is advancing toward a meaningful re-rating event. As the project matures in size and scale, the company is adding strength to its executive team to drive corporate growth, deepen institutional relationships, and evaluate accretive opportunities beyond the drill bit.

Mr. Singh brings over 15 years of experience across exploration, capital markets, and strategic transactions. He played a key role in GT Gold's $311 million acquisition by Newmont, and more recently helped lead West Red Lake's transformation through the acquisition of the Madsen Mine and a $50 million raise. His background also includes senior roles at Apollo Silver, Magna Gold, and Aurelius Minerals, as well as experience as a mining analyst and exploration geologist.

"After more than a year of relentless drilling success, we have built the groundwork to deliver significant value through resource expansion and project development at Santa Ana. We've not only built a value growth story on one of the highest-grade primary silver projects in the world, but a platform to think bigger," commented Ian Harris, President & CEO. "Amandip brings the experience and judgment to help us think beyond that update. He's operated at the highest levels of M&A, knows how to unlock institutional capital, and understands how to build corporate value from the ground up—focusing on building Outcrop into a long-term, tier-one silver company."

Outcrop Silver has granted 500,000 incentive stock options to Amandip Singh at an exercise price of $0.29 expiring on August 5, 2030.

About Santa Ana

The 100% owned Santa Ana project spans 27,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, encompassing titles and applications, and is recognized as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia, with mining records dating back to 1585.

Santa Ana's maiden resource estimate, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants, indicates an estimated indicated resource of 1,226 thousand tonnes containing 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent1 at a grade of 614 grams per tonne and an inferred resource of 966 thousand tonnes containing 13.5 million ounces at a grade of 435 grams per tonne of silver equivalent1. The identified resources span seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and ore shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.

The drilling campaign aims to extend known mineralization and test new high-potential areas along the permitted section of the project's extensive 30 kilometres of mineralized trend. This year's exploration strategy aims to demonstrate a clear pathway to substantially expand the resource. These efforts underscore the scalability of Santa Ana and its potential for substantial resource growth, positioning the project to develop into a high-grade, economically viable, and environmentally responsible silver mine.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities to enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is poised to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, contributing positively to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential," "we believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Outcrop Silver to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of Outcrop Silver have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Outcrop Silver will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference.

SOURCE Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation

Ian Harris, Chief Executive Officer, +1 303 956 2944, [email protected], www.outcropsilver.com; Kathy Li, Vice President of Investor Relations, +1 778 783 2818, [email protected]