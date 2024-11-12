OUTCROP SILVER PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS REGIONAL EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT SANTA ANA

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG) ("Outcrop Silver") is pleased to provide an update on the regional exploration and target generation program. Mapping from the El 20 historic mine workings has shown a potential mineralized shoot in Los Mangos vein with highly prospective assays (Table 1). In addition, regional exploration work done at La Rica prospect confirmed a series of veins carrying significant gold grades (Figure 4). Outcrop Silver continues executing its ambitious regional exploration program, aiming to generate drill-ready targets with the potential for increasing the Mineral Resource.  Outcrop Silver currently has two rigs exploration drilling with Los Mangos being the next target to be tested.

Highlights in Recent Work from the 2024 Regional Exploration Program

  • The target generation program continues advancing targets for near-term drilling along the 17 kilometre fully permitted mineralized vein corridor.

  • Mapping and channel samplings from underground workings at Los Mangos show mineralization along 30 meters in a quartz vein. The returning assays are up to 1,737 grams of silver across 1.60 metres (Figure 2). Los Mangos is the next target to be drilled.

  • Samplings from La Rica target are returning up to 15.59 grams per tonne of gold in channel samples and 53.92 in chip samples from float boulders (Table 2).

"After launching our regional exploration program, we are thrilled with the amount of geological knowledge generated in recent months," comments Guillermo Hernandez, Vice President of Exploration. "The generated data is a key component in the exploration process to better define potential targets. Our strategy is to conduct comprehensive assessments on every single vein target to increase our overall exploration success rate. The regular process starts with the selection of areas based on geophysics, regional geochemical surveys, and previous reports of historic small-scale mining activities. Then our crew goes down, starts mapping the area, and collects rock samples from float boulders or outcrops, always keeping in mind all the potential structural controls in the region. When outcrops are scarce, we design and execute detailed soil surveys, followed by trenching campaigns to expose veins and mineralized fault zones. Finally, after defining a minimum exploration unit, which is a confirmed vein trace of at least 250 metres long that shows rock sample assays higher than 300 g/t AgEq with consistency, the target moves to drill planning that involves logistical, social and environmental analyses additionally to the geological one".

The target generation program continues defining the Los Mangos vein and La Rica targets located to the south of the initial Mineral Resource. To date, three targets have been confirmed through drilling: Aguilar, Jimenez, and La Ye (see News Releases dated July 17, 2024, September 11, 2024, and October 8, 2024). Additional targets, such as Los Mangos, La Rica, Frias, and Morena, are ready to be drilled for the first time after extensive mapping campaigns, thorough rock samplings, and targeted soil geochemical surveys.

Los Mangos

Detailed geological mapping in the El 20 historic mine workings showed the Los Mangos vein as an anastomosing pinch and swell vein with an average width of 1.32 metres and the potential for finding a parallel vein on the hanging wall (Figure 2). Channel samples from El 20 workings have returned encouraging grades up to 2.28 grams per tonne of gold and 1,737 grams per tonne of silver (Table 1) along the main adit for a total distance of 30 metres. The mineralization observed in the workings is consistent with the high-grade mineralization typical throughout the Santa Ana project - massive coarse-grained sulfide bands or clusters, primarily consisting of pyrite and argentite hosted in whitish quartz veins (Figure 3).

Channel ID

Sample

Length
(m)

Au
g/t

Ag
g/t

AgEq
g/t

MAbs0

1.20

1.79

20

155

Inc.

16153

0.45

4.72

41

396

MAbs2W

1.05

2.28

35

206

Inc.

16729

0.45

5.27

75

471

MAbs4W

1.20

1.55

60

177

Inc.

16732

0.45

4.08

154

461

MAbs8W

1.25

0.85

40

104

Inc.

16738

0.55

1.91

57

201

MAbs10W

0.80

1.39

21

125

Inc.

16742

0.50

2.22

33

200

MAbs12W

1.30

0.47

75

110

Inc.

16147

0.60

0.94

160

230

MAbs14W

1.35

0.29

139

161

Inc.

16745

0.70

0.44

130

163

And

16747

0.65

0.13

150

159

MAbs18W

1.40

0.60

73

117

Inc.

16751

0.70

0.98

139

212

MAbs20W

1.60

0.51

1,737

1,775

Inc.

16144

1.05

0.46

266

301

And

16145

0.55

0.60

4,545

4,591

MAbs24W

1.85

0.11

182

190

Inc.

16138

0.30

0.37

1,053

1,081

MAbs26W

0.70

0.09

411

417

Inc.

16753

0.40

0.04

160

163

And

16754

0.30

0.16

744

756

MAbs28W

1.40

0.18

731

744

Inc.

16756

0.40

0.16

1,500

1,512

And

16757

1.00

0.19

423

437

MAbs30W

1.65

0.37

68

96

Inc.

16762

0.30

0.12

312

321

MAbs32W

1.20

0.07

613

618

Inc.

16767

0.50

0.13

1,466

1,476

MAbs34W

1.15

0.17

545

558

Inc.

16772

0.40

0.45

1,566

1,599

MAbs36W

2.85

0.28

19

40

Inc.

16130

0.85

0.92

56

125

And

16129

0.30

0.04

10

13

MAbs5E

1.00

0.98

45

118

Inc.

17424

0.30

1.25

61

155

And

17425

0.70

0.86

38

103

MAbs0S

16148

1.60

0.15

104

115

MAbsCXSur

0.55

0.26

99

119

Inc.

16157

0.25

0.50

122

159

Table 1. Channel sample assay results reported in this release from the El 20 historic mine at Los Mangos target. Silver equivalent (AgEq) was calculated using each element's prices, recovery, and grades using the formula given in the silver equivalent note. Channel samples lengths are interpreted as the true width of the vein.

La Rica

Follow-up geological mapping work from the program reported in the News Release dated September 04, 2024, confirmed the extension of this prospective vein for nearly 600 metres with consistent float occurrences showing gold grades ranging from 3.48  to 53.92 grams per tonne (Figure 4 and Table 2). Additional detailed continous channel samples on the northern extension of La Rica revealed a 1.0 metre wide vein zone at 10.52 grams per tonne of gold (Table 3). La Rica target continues to show parallel shallow dipping veins striking between 270 to 290° hosted by a granodioritc intrusion. Further work planned involves trenches once the soil assays results are available.

Sample ID

Easting
(m)

Northing
(m)

Elevation
(m)

Type

Width
(m)

Au
g/t

Ag
g/t

AgEq
g/t

Release Date

16550

501994.000

557796.000

853.34

Channel

0.65

5.93

5

451

September 4, 2024

16553

501992.000

557796.000

854.15

Channel

0.60

15.59

23

1,194

September 4, 2024

16559

502018.330

557776.110

833.59

Float

53.92

64

4,113

September 4, 2024

16560

502022.000

557828.000

851.92

Float

9.54

40

757

September 4, 2024

16635

501900.740

557605.190

822.47

Float

11.69

29

907

September 4, 2024

17247

502043.850

557920.350

891.00

Channel

0.30

7.60

9

580

Current Release

17251

501919.000

557764.000

859.00

Float

29.85

98

2,339

Current Release

17252

502138.000

557946.000

893.00

Float

14.59

52

1,147

Current Release

17253

502119.000

557968.000

891.00

Float

8.75

26

682

Current Release

17264

502199.000

557999.000

889.00

Float

6.89

28

545

Current Release

17266

502236.000

558059.000

918.00

Float

3.48

231

493

Current Release

17286

502162.980

558057.520

896.00

Channel

0.55

5.16

5

393

Current Release

17389

501951.000

557705.000

847.00

Float

10.46

34

819

Current Release

17392

502019.000

557781.000

859.00

Float

4.88

50

416

Current Release

Table 2. Channel and chip sample results in the La Rica target from the target generation program previously reported and referred to in Figure 4 (see News Releases dated September 04, 2024). Silver equivalent (AgEq) was calculated using each element's prices, recovery, and grades using the formula given in the silver equivalent note. Sample lengths are interpreted as true widths.

Channel ID

Sample

Length
(m)

Au
g/t

Ag
g/t

AgEq
g/t

LR_03

17443

0.30

1.69

8

135

RI-001

1.00

10.52

29

819

Inc.

17269

0.40

14.24

51

1,120

And

17271

0.30

15.87

30

1,222

RI-003

17295

0.35

8.29

11

633

RI-004

17291

0.45

3.90

10

302

Table 3. Channel sample results in the La Rica referred to in Figure 4. Silver equivalent (AgEq) was calculated using each element's prices, recovery, and grades using the formula given in the silver equivalent note. Sample lengths are interpreted as true widths.

Sample ID

Type

Prospect

Easting
(m)

Northing
(m)

Elevation
(m)

Sample Length
(m)

Azimuth
(°)

Dip
(°)

MAbs0

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501843.335

556526.543

871.26

2.50

145

0

MAbs0S

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501844.240

556524.620

869.46

3.60

170

0

MAbs10W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501835.460

556520.420

871.40

1.75

140

0

MAbs12W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501833.870

556519.210

871.40

1.30

140

0

MAbs14W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501832.280

556518.000

871.35

1.35

150

0

MAbs16W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501830.520

556517.080

871.30

1.30

140

0

MAbs18W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501828.620

556516.470

871.50

1.40

140

0

MAbs20W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501826.806

556515.335

872.80

1.60

140

0

MAbs24W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501823.921

556512.682

871.56

2.70

140

0

MAbs26W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501822.430

556511.400

871.50

1.70

140

0

MAbs28W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501820.840

556509.980

871.60

1.40

140

0

MAbs2W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501841.800

556525.260

871.17

1.65

140

0

MAbs30W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501819.330

556508.670

871.59

1.65

140

0

MAbs32W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501817.390

556508.210

871.75

1.70

145

0

MAbs34W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501815.720

556507.130

871.85

2.00

145

0

MAbs36W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501814.044

556506.023

871.36

2.85

140

0

MAbs38W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501812.910

556504.290

871.49

1.80

135

0

MAbs40W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501811.100

556503.240

871.49

1.85

135

0

MAbs42W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501810.380

556501.190

871.32

1.30

120

0

MAbs44W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501809.380

556499.440

871.28

1.40

115

0

MAbs46W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501808.240

556497.810

871.36

1.55

120

0

MAbs48W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501807.060

556496.200

871.45

1.75

120

0

MAbs4W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501840.250

556524.020

871.10

1.20

140

0

MAbs50W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501805.920

556494.550

871.56

1.40

125

0

MAbs52W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501804.790

556492.910

871.68

1.50

125

0

MAbs54W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501803.660

556491.260

871.68

1.65

120

0

MAbs56W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501802.920

556489.660

871.80

0.95

115

0

MAbs57W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501802.624

556489.011

871.69

1.30

115

0

MAbs5E

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501849.710

556530.370

871.08

1.00

140

0

MAbs6W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501838.650

556522.820

871.10

1.53

150

0

MAbs8W

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501837.050

556521.620

871.40

1.25

120

0

MAbsCXSur

UG Channel

Los Mangos

501845.791

556510.040

874.23

1.30

130

0

LR_03

Channel

La Rica

502170.000

558054.000

914.00

1.15

60

-85

RI-001

Channel

La Rica

502163.000

558061.000

897.00

1.30

175

-20

RI-003

Channel

La Rica

502172.000

558061.000

919.00

0.80

185

-70

RI-004

Channel

La Rica

502161.250

558056.490

897.00

1.65

160

-50

Table 4. Collar and survey table for channel samples reported in this release. All coordinates are UTM system, Zone 18N, and WGS84 projection. Sample lengths are interpreted as true widths.

Silver equivalent

Metal prices used for equivalent calculations were US$1,800/oz for gold, and US$25/oz for silver. The equivalency formula as follows:

Metallurgical recoveries based on Outcrop Silver's Metallurgical test work are 97% for gold and 93% for silver (see NR from August 23, 2023).

QA/QC

For exploration core drilling, Outcrop Silver applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay. HQ-NTW core is sawn with one-half shipped. Core samples were sent to either ALS, Actlabs or SGS in Medellin, Colombia, for preparation. Samples delivered to Actlabs were AA assayed on Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn at Medellin using 1A2Au, 1A3Au, Multi-elements AR (Ag Cu Pb Zn), and Code 8 methods. Then, samples were sent to Actlabs Mexico for ICP-multi-elemental analysis with code 1E3. After preparation, the samples sent to ALS Colombia were shipped to ALS Lima for assaying using Au-ICP21, Au-GRA21, ME-MS41, Ag-GRA21, Ag-AA46, Pb-AA46, and Zn-AA46 methods. In line with QA/QC best practices, blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials are inserted at approximately three control samples every twenty samples into the sample stream, monitoring laboratory performance. A comparison of control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable accuracy of the assays and no detectible contamination. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying. The samples are analyzed for gold and silver using a standard fire assay on a 30-gram sample with a gravimetric finish for over-limits. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia or four acid digestions. Crush rejects, pulps, and the remaining core are stored in a secured facility at Santa Ana for future assay verification.

Qualified Person

Edwin Naranjo Sierra is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds a MSc. in Earth Sciences, and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and the Society of Economic Geologists.

About Santa Ana

The 100% owned Santa Ana project covers 27,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, through titles and applications, known as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia with mining records dating back to 1585.

Santa Ana's maiden resource estimate, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants, indicates an estimated indicated resource of 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent at a grade of 614 grams per tonne and an inferred resource of 13.5 million ounces at a grade of 435 grams per tonne. The identified resources span seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and ore shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.

The 2024 drilling campaign aims to extend known mineralization and test new high-potential areas along the permitted section of the project's extensive 30 kilometres of mineralized trend. This year's exploration strategy aims to demonstrate a clear pathway to substantially expand the resource. These efforts underscore the scalability of Santa Ana and its potential for substantial resource growth, positioning the project to develop into a high-grade, economically viable, and environmentally responsible silver mine.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities to enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is poised to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, contributing positively to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

