Eight Outaouais tourism organizations receive a total of $787,617 in financial assistance from CED.

VAL-DES-MONTS, QC, Aug. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated more than $100 billion in annual revenues before being hit hard by the pandemic. That is why the Government of Canada launched the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF), a $500M pan‑Canadian initiative to help businesses and organizations in this sector overcome the impacts of the pandemic and position themselves for the future. The initiative, administered by CED in Quebec, ended on March 31, 2023.

Today, Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, took the opportunity during her tour of Auberge Terre et Neige to announce a total of $787,617 in financial contributions for eight Outaouais tourism organizations that have received CED support under the TRF: Auberge Chalet Couleurs de France, Pourvoirie Maxime M et D, Pourvoirie de la Lièvre, Auberge Terre et Neige, Pavillon Richer, Eastern Canadian Outfitters, Pourvoirie Lac Isidore and Les Entreprises Carpediem S.E.N.C. This announcement follows a series of strategic investments made by CED under this initiative; a report on the TRF was unveiled on June 28, 2023.

Further details on the eight projects are provided in a related backgrounder. In addition to helping increase tourist traffic in the Outaouais region, these projects will make it possible to attract potential clients to several regional businesses.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on a strong tourism industry with organizations rooted in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more inclusive economy.

"Our government has invested to maintain and rebuild the tourism ecosystem in the Outaouais region and right across Quebec. Thanks to major support from the Government of Canada and the incredible efforts of our entrepreneurs and workers in the tourism sector, we are seeing an impressive recovery in the sector. Together, we will ensure the tourism experience we offer is attractive to visitors from around the world."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"Through the tourism industry, we can showcase Canada's culture and diversity to visitors from around the world. Our government has always been very aware of the importance of tourism to the country and continues to be here for businesses and organizations in this sector. The investments announced today will help eight dynamic homegrown organizations look to the future. Their projects represent excellent news for the Outaouais region and its tourism industry, which is so rich and diverse."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. The TRF was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the TRF is part of the $1 billion in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. This initiative ended on March 31, 2023 , in Quebec .

, including administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the TRF is part of the in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. This initiative ended on , in . In Quebec , the TRF made it possible to support 292 projects over the last two years. This assistance, totalling $110,623,941 , complements all the actions taken by different partners, including the Government of Quebec .

, the TRF made it possible to support 292 projects over the last two years. This assistance, totalling , complements all the actions taken by different partners, including the Government of . In the Outaouais region, 21 projects received support under the TRF, for a total $3,580,000 in investments from CED. These projects led to the creation of 87 jobs.

in investments from CED. These projects led to the creation of 87 jobs. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

