Out There First Acquisition of Alex Brands under new company Alex Global Products

SADDLE BROOK, N.J., July 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- Out There First is excited to announce the acquisition of Alex Brands under the new company Alex Global Products®.

Alex Global Products® will be the new home for the biggest and best of the Alex Brands family including Alex Toys®, Scientific Explorer®, Poof®, Ideal®, ZOOB® and Backyard Safari®.

Alex Toys® is recognized by generations of parents for quality robust products featured in a fun developmental preschool segment and fashion and beauty inspired tween line. Ideal®, is a classic brand dating back to 1903, setting the standard for toys and games for over 100 years. Poof® with origins dated to early 1980s is known for foam balls that are soft and safe along with other classic sports play.

Also included within the Alex Global Products® family of brands will be award winning and industry leading brands such as Scientific Explorer®, Backyard Safari® and ZOOB® bringing more education, engineering and activity-based fun to the fore.

"We are very excited to be joining the 'Out There First' family of companies. For decades, our iconic portfolio of brands has created a fun, learning environment for children of all ages", said Keith Gammon, Managing Director of Alex Global Products. "There is a strong cultural fit between our 2 companies, we are excited to leverage our world class talent with the buying power and operational efficiencies of 'Out There First' to drive strong revenue and profitable growth across all SBUs."

About Alex Global Products

Alex Global Products is a toy company with a team of experts and innovators, being led by Keith Gammon a toy industry veteran. Ready to reinvent play with iconic brands the company carries a broad range of consumer goods including crafts, preschool toys, bath toys, outdoor play, science kits and more! The companies head office is out of New Jersey.

SOURCE Alex Global Products

For further information: For Customer Service: [email protected] or call: 1-888-203-0937; For PR and Media: [email protected], https://www.alexglobalproduct.com

