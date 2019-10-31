Out of this world

Completing the celestial theme of the season is the new Pandora Zodiacs collection in sterling silver. The astrological symbols style seamlessly with the holiday collection's other styles. Wear your zodiac sign proudly or show your loved ones that you know them by gifting them their star sign.

Contemporary designs and updated stone settings compliment the celestial expression. Raised stones increase the brilliance and sparkle of the stone, and we've introduced a healing heart cut on select pieces. It's a perfect expression of love in time for the season of giving.

Prices from: C$ 25.00

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through around 7,500 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs more than 26,000 people worldwide of whom around 11,500 are located in Thailand, where the Company manufactures its jewellery. Pandora is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange in Denmark. In 2018, Pandora's total revenue was DKK 22.8 billion (approximately EUR 3.1 billion).

SOURCE Pandora Jewelry, Inc.

For further information: Local PR contact: Drydon Chow, Bookmark, drydon.chow@bookmarkcontent.com

Related Links

http://www.pandora-jewelry.com

