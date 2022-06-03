"Through this edition, we wish to promote the right to live in a healthy environment that respects biodiversity, which is protected by section 46.1 of the Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms. The latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) stresses the urgency of acting now. And there are many actions and initiatives in Quebec that are moving forward to protect the environment and fight the climate crisis," said Philippe-André Tessier, President of the CDPDJ.

The initiatives being sought are those that defend or promote the right to a healthy environment that respects biodiversity. They can take different forms such as advocacy, awareness and education, or projects focused on concrete solutions.

An exceptional jury

The Commission is pleased to have assembled an exceptional jury to review the applications this summer:

Léa Ilardo , climate policy analyst at the David Suzuki Foundation, and COP 25 spokesperson,

Any person or organization wishing to submit a nomination must complete the nomination form available online: www.cdpdj.qc.ca/pdl. The completed application must be submitted to the Commission before Friday, July 15, 2022 at 5:00 pm.

The Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse (Human Rights and Youth Commission) ensures the promotion and respect of the principles set out in the Québec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms. It also ensures that the interests of children are protected and that their rights recognized in the Youth Protection Act are respected and promoted. In addition, the Commission oversees compliance with the Act respecting Equal Access to Employment in Public Bodies.

