Otter Point's Free Dental Day Bridges the Gap for Critical Dental Care in Communities

Over $800,000 in free dental services donated

SOOKE, BC, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Otter Point Dental proudly announces the 11th Annual Free Dental Day on Friday, June 23rd, 2023, from 9 am to 3 pm. This event addresses access to quality dental care. Patients can receive one free cavity filling, tooth extraction, or cleaning on a first-come, first-served basis. The lineup usually starts at midnight with hundreds of people from local Vancouver Island communities. Operated by Dr. Lilly Nguyen & Dr. Eric Enger, Otter Point Dental continues the legacy of exceptional dental care & philanthropy of the previous owner, Dr. Frank Van Gyn, one of the dentists donating their services to this event. Dr. Van Gyn, a respected dentist with 48 years of experience, founded eight dental clinics on South Vancouver Island & pioneered one of Canada's first Free Dental Days. The event has gifted over $800,000 in dentistry services in the last 11 years and is a testament to Dr. Van Gyn's years of community service and ambition to promote equal access to oral health care.

While the Canadian government's dental benefit program aims to assist those in need, it's essential to acknowledge that not everyone who could benefit from dental care will meet these criteria. This is where the Free Dental Day initiative bridges the gap. With a deep concern for the health of their neighbours and the vitality of the Sooke community, the dedicated team at Otter Point Dental ensures that patients receive treatment with empathy, compassion, and support. Otter Point Dental believes in building genuine relationships with patients, ensuring they understand each step of their treatment journey and empowering individuals to take control of their oral health.

By bringing the community together and demonstrating its commitment to providing accessible dental care, Otter Point Dental hopes to encourage dental clinics across Canada to implement their own "Free Dental Day" and businesses to support the event by donating goods & services for those waiting long hours outside, to receive care. By giving, supporters will receive recognition for creating a lasting impact on the lives of Vancouver Island residents.

At Otter Point Dental, prevention is emphasized through patient centered care and empowering individual to take control of their oral health.

