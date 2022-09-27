Ottawa's Newest Rising Star!

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Musician, Malik Hasanain, 23-year-old, a trained vocalist, classically trained pianist, self-taught rapper, music producer, music composer, and double-major student in University; studying Music and International Business is on his way to stardom.

Malik's official music-video for his song "Up & Down". Malik on-set for his "Up & Down" music video-shoot. (CNW Group/Cake Records)

Malik's music experience dates back to when his mother enrolled him in "Kinder-music" when just a toddler. At 5 years old he competed in live performances which continued to progress and develop into national and provincial-level competitions between the ages of 5 to 16. Malik released videos of his early competitions and performances to YouTube.

With skills that include but not limited to, creating original songs, singing in live-bands, granted scholarship into Canada's most prestigious high-school "Ashbury College"; attending TARA Academy for music production, and releasing original music online; the foundation to stardom was solidified.

In 2019 Malik released his first album titled "BEDTIME" and continued pursuing a solo music-career while attending a double major in International Business and Music in University. Malik performed internationally and nationally in venues around Canada, and in the US, all while maintaining his GPA, and consistently releasing music online for his growing fanbase.

After a few years of University, in order to fund his passion, Malik decided to work full-time while pursuing his music-career. Unfortunately, the pandemic slowed down his live performances, but he never gave up.

Always pursing his passion, Malik worked full-time and released an EP titled "GLASS HOUSE" in 2021 accompanied by 2 music-videos for the project, his music-video for "BACKYARD" from the project went viral, and propelled his name and fanbase to a new level.

In 2022, during this hustle period, Malik released his first full-length album titled "The Hustle", which has 21 songs, all produced, written, and composed by Malik. Additionally, he released 5 large music-video productions for the project, which once again gained a massive quantity of online engagement, and solidified his presence as a true hard-working and melodic underdog in the industry.

In 2022 "CAKE RECORDS" was born, providing funding and direction for his large-scale music video productions, and upcoming International tour.

