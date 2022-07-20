Ottawa's Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Arts Institute up for prestigious award

Today, 20,000 students of more than 100 different nationalities are trained in more than 35 schools in around 20 countries every year with Ottawa being home to LCB's only campus in Canada.

"We consider ourselves the guardians of French culinary techniques, preserving centuries old practices, and to have our efforts recognized with this nomination proves that excellence endures the ages," said Chef Yannick Anton – Executive Chef of Signatures Restaurant & Cuisine Instructor at LCB Ottawa.

LCB offers a wide range of culinary arts, wine, management, boulangerie and hospitality programmes. From short gourmet courses to the famous Grand Diplôme®, Le Cordon Bleu's top culinary qualification, the institute offers programmes tailor-made for students' needs, enabling aspiring culinary professionals to turn their ambitions into reality.

LCB attracts top talent with varying aspirations from across the globe, a testimony to its excellence and quality. The institute fosters a practical learning environment with small classes for an ecosystem where students learn from and with the best.

"Our students talk about the family-like learning environment and the benefits of interacting and studying with classmates from different parts of the world," said Chef Yann Le Coz, Head Pastry Chef Instructor at LCB Ottawa. "And since the methodology is similar across all LCB campuses, a Le Cordon Bleu Qualification is truly a Global Certification."

Located in downtown Ottawa, across the river from the province of Quebec (the heart of Canada's own French culture), surrounded by foreign embassies, the campus is housed in the historic Munross Mansion. Built in the 1870s and updated with Tudor embellishments, the sprawling structure is clad in a French cream and blue façade. The institute has three commercial-grade kitchens and an upscale restaurant run by Executive Chef Yannick Anton.

Voting for 2022's Best Culinary Training Institution in North America takes place on the World Culinary Awards website until the end of August with the winner announced shortly thereafter.

For more information and to vote for Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa, visit https://worldculinaryawards.com/award/north-america-best-culinary-training-institution/2022

You can also follow Le Cordon Bleu on Instagram @lecordonbleuottawa

Le Cordon Bleu, Ottawa is located at 453 Laurier Avenue East.

About Le Cordon Bleu:

Serving up culinary excellence for over 125 years, Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute is the advanced industry standard for vocational and higher education programs in culinary arts and hotel management worldwide. With over 30 campuses across 20 countries, we annually train more than 20,000 students of over 100 nationalities in the trends, techniques and new technologies of cuisine, pastry, bread-making, wine, and hotel management. Learn more about Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa by watching the video here.

For Media Only: ( CLICK HERE ) for images

SOURCE Le Cordon Bleu®

For further information: Media Contact: Marian Staresinic, Branding & Buzzing, [email protected], 416-550-5634