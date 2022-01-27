Ottawa's Climate Plans "a blueprint for disaster" that will leave city "polluted, fragile and bankrupt."

Ottawa Climate Plan "a blueprint for disaster" that will leave city "polluted, fragile and bankrupt." Tweet this

Among the report's findings:

The forecast cost of achieving "net-zero" greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 is $57.4-billion , almost $60,000 for every person in Ottawa .

, almost for every person in . The City foresees annual community-wide spending on the plan of $1.6 billion per year between 2020 and 2030. If that came out of property taxes, it would raise them by 86% over the amounts collected in 2021.

per year between 2020 and 2030. If that came out of property taxes, it would raise them by 86% over the amounts collected in 2021. Residents would also face road tolls, congestions charges, road user fees, much higher parking fees, development charges and increases in the land transfer tax.

Despite its gargantuan price tag, the plan includes no meaningful cost-benefit analysis to ensure that Ottawa taxpayers receive reasonable value for money spent.

taxpayers receive reasonable value for money spent. Equally astonishing is the magnitude of the renewable energy projects included in the plan—36 square kilometers of roof-top solar panels, 710 industrial wind turbines each taller than the Peace Tower on the Parliament Buildings, and 122 large shipping containers of lithium batteries.

"Ottawa's Climate Change Master Plan is nothing less than a blueprint for disaster," observed Tom Harris, executive director of ICSC-Canada and the report's principal author. "It is infeasible, dangerous to the well-being of residents and destructive of the local environment. Even if successfully implemented, it would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by only 0.014% of today's global levels, an amount too small to even measure."

Highlights of the report were published in the London, England-based World Commerce Review (https://www.worldcommercereview.com/publications/article_pdf/2106).

The report in its entirety is available on the ICSC web site

(https://www.icsc-canada.com/ottawa-climate-change-plan)

_____________________________________________________________________________

SOURCE International Climate Science Coalition - Canada

For further information: Tom Harris, B. Eng., M. Eng. (Mech.), Executive Director, International Climate Science Coalition - Canada (ICSC-Canada), Suite 206 - 2487 Kaladar Avenue, Tel. 613-728-9200