Ottawa receives a newly constructed heritage façade to honour Sparks Street and celebrate the launch of reOttawa and reResidences.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Choo Communities and Ashcroft Urban Developments invites you to view its newly constructed heritage façade honouring Sparks street's historic pedestrian mall while integrating modern design.

The heritage façade situated on 106-116 Sparks street has recently been reconstructed to its original glory and now becomes part of the re, a luxurious mixed-use development featuring reOttawa and reResidences by David Choo, founder and CEO of Choo Communities.

"Thrilled to be bringing back this piece of heritage following over 10 years of steadfast commitment and challenges. We merged history and modernity to provide inspiring living quarters that respond to community needs for conservation and diversity" said David Choo.

The façade was originally constructed between 1870 and 1875 and renovated somewhere around 1897. It took 6 years working alongside the National Capital Commission, Ventin Group Ltd and Roderick Lahey Architects, to ensure that the original components were carefully preserved. Wood, trims and metal surrounds of the windows were salvaged, everything else had to be replaced using the closest materials and finishes while referencing a photograph that dated back to 1909. David Choo and team were challenged in finding creative and authentic ways to recreate and perfect alongside quality-oriented craftsmen.

The construction of the new site took place from April 2016 to October 2020. What once highlighted different commercial and cultural attractions now consists of a sixteen-storey modern multi-use space with an emphasis on style, craftsmanship and top-notch services.

"Our purpose is to create meaningful value- where a building is not only aesthetically pleasing but also responds concretely to everyday living needs. The re is about reinventing, rejoicing and relaxing" said David Choo.

The re's façade has just been unveiled for public enjoyment and reflection. A special event will take place in the courtyard on December 10th from 5pm to 7pm. RSVP by emailing [email protected] before December 9th. Media and the public are invited to visit this page to view more information on reResidences and this page for reOttawa, Luxury Urban Stays.

About Choo Communities

Choo Communities is a Real Estate Development Company founded in 1992 by David Choo, engineer by trade and innovator at heart. Choo Communities houses Ashcroft Homes, Envie Student and Alavida Lifestyles brands.

