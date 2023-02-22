Ottawa Luxury Condo-Hotel reStays launches fridge-filling and curated chef experiences

As part of reStays' services, guests can experience the luxury of having their fridges filled by a 24/7 concierge team. Guests are paired with handpicked local gourmet grocers, allowing them to create their ultimate online grocery carts and have these delivered directly to their suites. The service is exclusive to direct online and phone bookings, which guests can add for a fee. reStays is working on building pre-bundled grocery packages as it diversifies its offering.

In addition to the fridge-filling, guests can experience a once-in-a-lifetime experience of enjoying a chef-prepared meal in the ultimate comfort of their suite. Katie chose Kellie Vu/@kelliespantry for this experience and enjoyed an Asian-style customized menu that included dumplings, scallop motoyaki, shrimp cocktail and a beef steak salad platter.

"Coming home to reStays and having our fridge filled made breakfast and snack time a breeze with the kids. Hosting friends for dinner in the dreamy Heritage Loft with one of the best meals we have ever had, was over the top," said Katie Hession/@yowcitystyle.

"I was so in love with the entire suite; having everything I could possibly need to cook a whole meal was absolutely delightful! I will definitely be back," said Kellie Vu/@kelliespantry.

Guests wishing to host larger parties can opt to book reStays' event spaces, including the SkyLounge, boasting one of the best direct views of Parliament Hill. With a capacity of 30, the SkyLounge is perfect for hosting intimate cocktail canapé style nights. Otherwise, the lower lounge includes cooking facilities, a large dining table and a configuration that can hold up to 75 guests.

"This is one of many services that sets us apart from other hotels," said Andreas Spove, General Manager at reStays, "Our two-bedroom Heritage Loft with a dining table is perfect for hosting unique dinner parties; otherwise, we can match guests with their best suite option."

Being a new player in the luxury stay market, reStays continually refines its experiences, appealing to a client base looking for that unique and local touch without compromising on the level of comfort they receive at home. To learn more about reStays' studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and signature collection offerings and its personalized services, such as fridge-filling and curated meals from local guest chefs, visit reStays.com.

About reStays

reStays is a new kind of stay that allows you to immerse yourself in an authentic and luxurious local experience. Located in downtown Ottawa at 101 Queen Street, the condo-hotel offers 111 bright and spacious suites with full kitchens, exceptional services, contactless check-in, world-class amenities, and standout event spaces. Balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows provide distinct views, including Queen Street, Sparks Street, and a most romantic courtyard! The SkyLounge boasts one of the best views of Parliament Hill and if you are lucky, an extraordinary sunset. Perfect for short and long-term stays, reStays offers direct booking access, including packages and services such as fridge-filling. reStays takes great pride in reinventing the hospitality sector and offering unique experiences that bring comfort and much delight.

About Choo Communities

Choo Communities is a real estate development company founded in 1992 by David Choo, an engineer by trade and innovator at heart. Choo Communities houses the reStays, reResidences, Ashcroft Homes, Envie Student, and Alavida Lifestyles brands.

