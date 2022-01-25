Submit Your Application for Participation in the Public Inquiry Before February 28, 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ottawa Light Rail Transit Commission has launched its official, public website, to provide regular updates on the Commission's public inquiry on the implementation of Stage 1 of the Ottawa Light Rail Transit system.

"The launch of the Commission's official website is a critical first step in the inquiry process and will be the primary vehicle for keeping everyone informed on the Commission's work," said William Hourigan, Commissioner of the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Commission. "We encourage any individuals or groups who wish to participate in this inquiry, to visit the website and fill out the application form today."

The Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry was established under Order in Council 1859/2021 on December 16, 2021, following breakdowns and derailments on Stage 1 of the Ottawa Light Rail Transit system. The inquiry is looking into the commercial and technical circumstances that led to these issues and will make recommendations to help prevent these issues from happening again.

With the launch of its official public website, the Commission is issuing a call for individuals and groups to apply for standing, so they can participate in the Commission's proceedings. These proceedings include the fact-finding and policy aspects of the Commission's activities.

Applications for Standing and Funding are now available on the Commission's website for individuals and groups to complete on or before February 28, 2022. If interested applicants have any questions they can contact the Commission at the following email address: [email protected]. Applicants can also view the Rules of Procedure and the Rules of Standing and Funding, which are also posted on the website.

The Commission will update the website regularly to keep the public informed on the latest developments on the Commission's inquiry, including the next steps in the process.

The Honourable Justice William Hourigan was appointed Commissioner to lead this independent public inquiry on December 17, 2021 .

was appointed Commissioner to lead this independent public inquiry on . The Commissioner will present his findings in a final report, along with recommendations to help prevent these issues from happening again. The final report is to be delivered to the Minister of Transportation on or before August 31, 2022 or, if the Minister of Transportation agrees in writing, no later than November 30, 2022 .

