Ottawa International Crafts & Book Expo Returns July 15 and 16

OTTAWA, July 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ottawa International Crafts & Book Expo is gearing up to make a triumphant return. They're offering a dynamic platform for authors, publishers, and literary enthusiasts to come together and celebrate the world of crafts and books. Set to take place on July 15 and 16, this highly anticipated event promises a captivating lineup of top speakers, special events, and musical performances to inspire and entertain.

With its rich history and dedication to promoting the written word, the Ottawa International Crafts & Book Expo has become a must-attend event for book lovers and industry professionals alike. Building on the success of previous years, the Expo is back stronger than ever, showcasing a wide range of literary talent and providing a unique opportunity for authors and publishers to connect with readers and fellow industry members.

Among the top speakers headlining the event is Sean Silcoff, an esteemed author and technology expert. Silcoff will delve into the captivating story of the rise and fall of BlackBerry, drawing on his acclaimed book Losing the Signal: The Spectacular Rise and Fall of BlackBerry. Attendees can expect to gain unique insights into the tech industry and the challenges faced by what was once one of Canada's most iconic companies.

Another featured speaker is Balarama Holness, a CFL Grey Cup winner with the Montreal Allouettes. Balarama is now a motivational speaker and activist whose journey towards justice has inspired many. Holness will share his experiences and insights, shedding light on how to win the fight for social justice and inclusion. His presence at the Expo promises to inspire and empower attendees to effect positive change in their communities.

The Crafts & Book Expo is not just about artisanal products, speakers, and books; it is a multifaceted event that offers a wide range of special events and entertainment. From a workshop on book self-publishing to a pre-marketing tutorial for authors, attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and insights from industry experts. The Expo also offers unique social events, such as the "Book-Up and Hook-Up" singles mega mixer, where book lovers can connect in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. For those looking to learn a new dance style, there are lessons and social dancing sessions in swing, salsa, bachata, and more.

Foodies will also want to check out The Great Afro-Caribbean BBQ which is held on Sunday, July 16. Please keep in mind though that you must pre-purchase tickets for this special event.

Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, the Expo will feature talented musicians who will create a melodious backdrop throughout the event. Local artists Tiger Will Mason, Tim Burns, and Asif, are just a few of the exceptional musicians scheduled to perform. Their soulful sounds and captivating performances will provide a delightful accompaniment to the literary festivities.

For authors, publishers, and literary organizations, the Ottawa International Crafts & Book Expo offers an unparalleled opportunity to showcase their work and connect with a diverse audience. Exhibitors can interact directly with book enthusiasts, forge valuable connections within the industry, and gain exposure for their books, services, and literary initiatives.

Located at the prestigious Horticulture Building in Lansdowne Park, the Expo provides a beautiful and engaging backdrop for the event. The venue's historic charm and vibrant ambience set the stage for a truly immersive and memorable experience.

As the Ottawa International Book Expo returns, excitement is building among authors, publishers, and literary enthusiasts who eagerly anticipate the chance to explore the world of books and connect with fellow book lovers. Whether you are an exhibitor looking to showcase your work or an attendee seeking inspiration and delight, the Expo offers a wealth of opportunities to engage with the literary community and celebrate the power of words.

Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to be a part of Ottawa and Canada's vibrant literary landscape and connect with industry professionals, talented musicians, and captivating speakers. The Ottawa Crafts & International Book Expo is perfectly poised to be where the magic of literature comes alive.

To be part of this extraordinary event, be sure to mark your calendars for July 13 to 16 and visit ottawabookexpo.ca for more information on how to become an exhibitor or to purchase tickets. They offer prospective exhibitors IN-PERSON, and, alternatively, VIRTUAL expo opportunities if you aren't able to travel to Canada's capital. Exhibitors can be authors; book publishers; artisans; or business people who seek to gain visibility for innovative and products or services. This amazing festival's charitable focus includes literacy and the eradication of homelessness.

SOURCE Ottawa International Crafts & Book Expo

For further information: c/o John Stokes, Client and Exhibitor Services, Ottawa International Crafts & Book Expo, Tel: (514) 712-7516, E-mail: [email protected] and [email protected], Website: OttawaBookExpo.ca, Ticket information: OttawaSummerfest.ca