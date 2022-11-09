Ottawa hospital cuts psychologist services for patients

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - OPSEU/SEFPO leaders are speaking out about Queensway Carleton Hospital's decision to cut in-house psychologist services, putting an end to in-patient and out-patient group therapy that patients in Ottawa West rely on.

OPSEU/SEFPO Region 4 Vice-President, Melissa Coenraad, expressed concern at the damaging consequences of this to the communities that the hospital serves.

"Mental and physical health are interconnected and equally important. Queensway Carleton is doing the Ottawa West community a disservice by removing psychologist treatment from its patient care services," said Coenraad. "Private psychologist services are costly and many people can't afford to pay out of pocket for this. It's sad to see that the hospital has now added another barrier to getting patients the mental health care help they need."

This cut to service comes after Queensway Carleton Hospital received $9 million in 2021 to expand and rebuild its new Mental Health Unit, with funding specifically allocated to increasing outpatient mental health services. Since ending in-hospital psychologist services, Queensway Carleton Hospital has outsourced this care, directing patients to contact 'AccessMHA' – a digital platform connecting users to a mental health 'partner' or 'person with lived expertise of mental health challenges' for 'peer-based services'.

The hospital's in-house Psychologist, a member of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 491, was a leader in its mental health department and functioned as a link between the treatment offered in the hospital and necessary psychiatric supports in the community.

"The group therapy sessions offered at the Queensway Carleton provided crucial mental health care to many people in the Ottawa West area. It provided a space for support and gave patients tools for living with mental health conditions", said Steve Gale, OPSEU/SEFPO Local 491 President. "The mental health department staff were already stretched thin because of the increasing demand for health care services. The response to that increased demand should be to expand resources and support; not remove a necessary aspect of patient care."

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

For further information: Melissa Coenraad, OPSEU/SEFPO Region 4 Vice-President, 613-218-7373; Chrisy Tremblay, OPSEU/SEFPO Region 4 Executive Board Member, 613-882-7155; [email protected]