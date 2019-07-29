Ottawa Companies Partner Up to Bring the Power of Gamification to Workplaces

Horizant Becomes a GoSpaces Specialized Partner

OTTAWA, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Horizant will be recommending GoSpaces, an employee engagement app, to select clients in Canada and throughout North America.

Explaining the appeal of the mobile app, Horizant Managing Partner Wayne Liko said, "GoSpaces offers an amazing way for clients to engage with their employees, from locating a place to meet, to reporting on problems, to influencing their impact on the environment. We are looking forward to bringing this offering to our clients and leveraging the functional synergies of GoSpaces and ARCHIBUS."

Using the GoSpaces app turns workplace activities into fun challenges that increase employee engagement. (CNW Group/Horizant)

GoSpaces works through the use of gamification, in which everyday activities are brought to life using elements of play, like scoring and points. Gamification not only makes activities more fun, it can help individuals or groups achieve real goals. It's based on well-researched neuroscience showing that incremental feedback works better to keep people motivated.

Forward-thinking companies are looking for new ways to both engage employees and adapt to their needs. Remote work and flexible work spaces can add to the challenges of keeping a team functioning well together.

Underlying these trends is the need to attract and retain top talent - which is an ongoing challenge for most organizations. It was the top concern reported by multinational CEOs in both the McKinsey 2016 and the 2018 Conference Board surveys. The Verdantix Global Survey 2018: Space And Workplace Management Software Trends 2019-2021 report also found that "supporting occupant comfort and well being is the top priority in 2019".

"We are very excited to announce a partnership with Horizant," said Jack Gulas, GoSpaces CEO. "Their extensive experience and expertise in the domains of corporate real estate and workplace management coupled with the employee engagement features of GoSpaces will provide a total solution for organizations looking to advance corporate initiatives, sustainability, modernize workplace solutions, and employee wellness."

"Horizant and GoSpaces have been working with like-minded clients and see a synergy to bring unified solutions to existing and new clients across North America," agreed Liko.

Horizant will not only offer GoSpaces to clients, there also plans to start using the app internally. Said Liko, "The Horizant team is anxious to onboard the solution and start challenging each other's behaviour around people, planet and profit."

Company Information

Horizant helps public and private organizations make the most of their facilities and assets. By designing and implementing integrated workspace management solutions (IWMS), Horizant empowers organizations to improve employee experiences, find efficiencies, and drive down costs.

One of Canada's largest integrators of ARCHIBUS, Horizant has expertise in integrations for a variety of sectors, including healthcare, education, utilities/energy, finance, manufacturing and technology. Horizant has over 150 clients across North America, supporting their real properties and facilities management goals.

GoSpaces is a mobile application that embraces the modernization of the workplace using gamification. GoSpaces has disrupted the market with a three-module mobile platform that turns company programs, initiatives, and internal goals into fun challenges that are sure to increase team participation.

With GoSpaces, employers, managers, and employees to all work together to create the optimal workplace through a continuous feedback loop. GoSpaces allows management to understand how occupants feel about the space they are working in, modernize their reservation system to align with how employees are working today, and understand the amenities needed increase productivity. GoSpaces is also changing the dynamics of how service ticket requests are perceived by creating an internal buzz.

Through a series of valuable reports and analytics, GoSpaces allows companies to proactively manage your corporate initiatives, real estate portfolio, employee satisfaction, and boost engagement.

