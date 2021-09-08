Ottawa City Council approves Hazelview's Official Plan Amendment Application for Redevelopment of Heron Gate

With the approval of the Official Plan Amendment, the Heron Gate redevelopment will move forward as Canada's first community to be modeled after the Conference Board of Canada's Community Wellbeing Framework. Additionally, the approval will enable one of the largest commitments to affordable housing from the private sector within the City of Ottawa.

"We would like to thank community members, Heron Gate residents, city staff, City Council, and other stakeholders who have helped us reach this major milestone together," says Michael Williams, Executive Director Real Estate Development, Hazelview Investments. "We take this approval and our commitments to the Heron Gate community seriously and we will continue to work closely with stakeholders to ensure that we can keep this redevelopment moving forward."

The recently signed Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Ottawa, which details the Heron Gate Social Framework, outlines some of the social commitments Hazelview has previously announced, including recent additional commitments for affordable housing, social enterprise, green space, diversity of housing and more. Hazelview has already begun planning on how to quickly implement many of the commitments in the community.

Hazelview will continue to work with the City of Ottawa, and engage with community members, residents and partners alike to finalize designs and begin construction for the first phase of development in 2022.

Details on the Development

Heron Gate will be comprised of more than 6,400 residential units and will be a complete, vibrant, diverse, and sustainable neighbourhood that enhances the quality of life for residents, while harmonizing with surrounding communities.

The approved official plan amendment includes constructing multiple residential townhouses and apartment buildings ranging in heights of two to 25 storeys over the 21-hectare site during the next 20-25 years. When complete the area will be comprised of 1,305 existing units and 5,122 new residential units. The proposal also includes the development of a new municipal park, three privately owned parks, internal roads, pathways and linkages.

Hazelview has invested over $175 million in the Heron Gate community since taking over the property in 2012.

To learn more about the redevelopment please visit www.herongatecommunity.com

About Hazelview Investments

Hazelview Investments is an active investor, owner and manager of global real estate investments committed to creating value for people and places. We have an active, hands-on team that helps us find opportunities to invest in sustainable developments and we are committed to fostering the long-term growth of our employees, residents and the investments we make for our clients. Hazelview has a proven track record of property management that spans 20 years, 6 provinces and 25 cities. To learn more visit hazelview.com

SOURCE Hazelview Investments Inc.

For further information: Colleen Krempulec, VP Brand Marketing and CSR, Hazelview Properties, [email protected] ; For media inquiries: Melody Gaukel, Proof Strategies, [email protected]