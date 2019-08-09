OTT Pay launches UnionPay QR code payment solution, attracting Chinese consumers to Canadian businesses

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - OTT Pay, the leading payment company in Canada to help Canadian merchants navigate the ever-growing Chinese market, is announcing the rollout to the Canadian market of OTT Pay's UnionPay QR code payment solution in partnership with UnionPay International. OTT Pay is an official authorized partner of WeChat Pay and Alipay, and the addition of the UnionPay QR code payment solution to OTT Pay's payment portfolio further solidifies their position as the leading FinTech smart payment solution in Canada.

With the launch of this payment solution, businesses in Canada will be able to accept UnionPay QR code payments delivered by the most trusted Chinese mobile payment provider in the country, bringing them the opportunity to capture a greater share of the valuable Chinese consumer market. The UnionPay QR code is a mobile payment solution that resides inside the UnionPay app. It will allow Chinese consumers to scan and pay for purchases using their smartphones at any Canadian business that has the service enabled, and it integrates seamlessly with marketing promotions, loyalty programs and other value-added services. This secure payment solution supports Android and iOS smartphones, as well as e-commerce integration.

By offering the UnionPay QR code payment solution, businesses across Canada will benefit from the exclusive instant discount promotions sponsored by UnionPay International. As these promotions are fully funded and marketed by UnionPay International, Canadian businesses will receive full advantage from the increased sales traffic they generate.

"We are proud to partner with UnionPay International to help bridge the gap between Chinese consumers and Canadian retailers," said Alex Liu, Chief Executive Officer of OTT Pay Inc. "The UnionPay QR code payment solution will allow Canadian businesses to benefit from increased sales volumes by tapping into the Chinese consumer market, including tourists, international students, and new immigrants. Chinese consumers will benefit from the lack of currency conversion fees, better exchange rates, and frequent UnionPay promotions."

With this integration of the UnionPay QR code payment solution, OTT Pay remains in the forefront of the payments technology space and stands as the partner of choice for thousands of businesses across Canada.

About OTT Pay Inc.

As an official payment service and marketing partner of UnionPay International, OTT Pay Inc. is the leading platform that seamlessly connects Canadian merchants to Chinese consumers. OTT Pay Inc. has partnered with Tourism Toronto and Tourism Montreal to promote Canada-China trade and tourism. OTT Pay Inc. is a member of the OTT Group of Companies, a diversified financial services group that has been delivering trusted financial services to the Chinese-Canadian community since 2006. The Group provides services in securities distribution, investment brokerage, asset management and foreign exchange. For more information about OTT Pay, please visit www.ottpay.com.

SOURCE OTT Pay Inc.

For further information: Nuno Salgado, OTT Pay, nuno.salgado@ott.ca

Related Links

http://www.ottpay.com/assets/pages/aboutUsEn.html

