OTT Pay announces partnership with October's Very Own making WeChat Pay and Alipay available to Chinese customers and fans

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - OTT Pay, the leading payment company in Canada to help Canadian merchants navigate the ever-growing Chinese market, is announcing an exclusive partnership with fashion retail brand October's Very Own, allowing them to offer the prominent Chinese mobile payment platforms, WeChat Pay and Alipay, at their five Canadian retail locations.

China's annual tourism spending in Canada amounts to $2.4B, second only to the United States, and this figure is rising steadily. With more than 1 billion active users of WeChat Pay and Alipay, offering these popular Chinese payment platforms will therefore give October's Very Own an opportunity to attract a greater share of this growing market.

With the opening of the newest retail store in the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, a tourist hub in downtown Toronto, this partnership shows that the brand is ready to welcome Chinese shoppers, including visitors to Canada, international students, and new immigrants. Because the apps convert Chinese RMB into Canadian dollars within the apps, WeChat Pay and Alipay make it easier for Chinese customers to know exactly how much they are spending.

"We are proud to have been chosen as the exclusive partner with October's Very Own enabling Chinese consumers the ability to make seamless payments on Chinese mobile payment platforms, and we are certain that offering WeChat Pay and Alipay will make purchasing from the October's Very Own brand an attractive option to all Chinese customers," Alex Liu, Chief Executive Officer of OTT Pay Inc.

About OTT Pay Inc.

As an official payment service and marketing partner of WeChat Pay, Alipay and UnionPay International, OTT Pay is the leading platform that seamlessly connects Canadian merchants to Chinese consumers. OTT Pay Inc. is a member of the OTT Group of Companies, a diversified financial services group that has been delivering trusted financial services to the Chinese-Canadian community since 2006. The Group provides services in securities distribution, investment brokerage, asset management, and foreign exchange. For more information about OTT Pay, please visit www.ottpay.com.

SOURCE OTT Pay Inc.

For further information: Nuno Salgado, OTT Pay, nuno.salgado@ott.ca

Related Links

http://www.ottpay.com/assets/pages/aboutUsEn.html

