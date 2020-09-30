OTT Pay Achieves PCI DSS Compliance Certification

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - OTT Pay, a leading provider of payment solutions in Canada, is proud to announce that it secured its Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance certification on July 31st, 2020. This certification is an important milestone that will allow OTT Pay to process credit and debit card payments.

PCI DSS has been implemented and followed around the world. It is recognized by the payments industry and major credit card networks as the mandatory standard for securing credit card information processed and transmitted by merchants and payment service providers.

Protecting credit card data is critically important for all merchants regardless of how many transactions they handle. Given the degree to which credit card information can be used to harm consumers and businesses, attaining PCI compliance is an important step for payment processors. The PCI DSS maintains the highest level of information security for merchants and cardholders alike.

"Security is a critical component when it comes to payments, and we take it very seriously. We address the need for the highest security available to protect our merchants and their customers", stated Alex Liu, CEO of OTT Pay. "We continue to invest in the infrastructure, services and expertise that will help our clients to succeed and grow their businesses".

About OTT Pay

OTT Pay is a leading payment service provider in Canada and has become a strategic partner to many Canadian businesses in a variety of industries, including retail, hospitality, tourism and entertainment. As an official partner of WeChat Pay, Alipay and UnionPay in Canada, OTT Pay also offers unique capabilities in the Chinese mobile payments space.

OTT Pay is a member of the OTT Group of Companies, a diversified financial services group that has been serving Canadians since 2006. The group provides securities distribution, investment brokerage, asset management, and foreign exchange services in addition to payment solutions.

