Patient life engagement in the context of MDD treatment is a new exploratory endpoint

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Otsuka Canada Pharmaceutical Inc. and Lundbeck Canada Inc., together with their global teams, presented the headline results of ENGAGE, a Canadian Phase IV study in major depressive disorder (MDD) at the Psych Congress in New Orleans on September 18 and 19.

One of the co-primary endpoints of the study on adjunctive brexpiprazole in adults with MDD and inadequate response to antidepressant treatment (ADT) was a new exploratory outcome focusing on positive health aspects across emotional, physical, social, and cognitive domains, referred to as patient life engagement.

Otsuka and Lundbeck sought to advance the understanding of patient-focused outcomes in MDD treatment after hearing the voice of patients who proactively called into the companies' call centres to share their personal experiences with brexpiprazole treatment. These spontaneous reports prompted Otsuka and Lundbeck to further explore the experience of patients living with MDD, including their priorities and preferences, and attempt to translate the qualitative themes of the patient feedback into quantitative scientific data. The importance of incorporating the patients' perspective into individual treatment plans has been underscored by the finding that clinician treatment goals are often different than those of their patients.

"My patients are well informed and want to discuss their hopes and goals for treatment success. A collaborative effort to determine what my patients want as goals of Depression treatment has led to a more satisfying, connected relationship with better functional and wellbeing outcomes. This new Canadian study validates what I have been seeing in my practice," notes Dr. Pratap Chokka, a psychiatrist based in Edmonton.

The ENGAGE study was designed in collaboration with a group of Canadian experts and conducted at 15 sites across Canada, with both psychiatrists and primary care physicians as principal investigators in adults with MDD and inadequate response to ADT. The study enrolled 122 Canadian participants between April 2021 and March 2022, and 111 participants completed the 8-week study.

Patient life engagement in the context of MDD treatment is a new exploratory endpoint not included in the Canadian label and remains to be further validated. Otsuka and Lundbeck will continue to explore this and further innovative patient-relevant outcome measures in the treatment of MDD and other psychiatric conditions, in collaboration with the patient community and clinical experts.

REXULTI (brexpiprazole) is indicated for:

Treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Use as an adjunct to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adult patients with an inadequate response to prior antidepressant treatments during the current episode.

