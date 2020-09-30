Otonomy Canada Launches Matchmaking Platform For Buyers And Sellers Of Small Businesses

Otonomy Canada is a home-grown Canadian startup helping Canadian small businesses control their destinies.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Otonomy Solutions Ltd. has launched Otonomy.ca, a new platform to help Canadian small business owners find qualified buyers for their businesses. During this age of COVID-19, buying and selling a small business has never been more challenging. Finding the right business to buy, or finding a serious buyer to sell to, is often a challenging difficult process. Otonomy was designed to include a simple and compelling user experience with in-platform messaging; a knowledge base providing guidance to all parties; and a buyer verification system to help serious sellers communicate with serious buyers.

With Otonomy.ca, Canadian small business owners can market the sale of their business with a guided and easy-to-use interface in minutes. Future entrepreneurs interested in buying existing small businesses can create free, online profiles and connect directly to sellers via the in-platform messaging centre. With Otonomy.ca's badging system, buyers can signal the seriousness of their intentions ensuring a higher qualified lead count to garner the attention of sellers. Otonomy.ca provides not only an opportunity to sell, but an opportunity to become an entrepreneur or to expand a business with new products and into new markets.

"Small businesses are the backbone of Canada's economy. Too many small businesses close their doors with few affordable options to market and sell their business." says Ryan Jamieson, CEO and co-founder at Otonomy Solutions Ltd. "We built Otonomy.ca with both current and future Canadian small business owners in mind."

Features and benefits of Otonomy.ca include:

Created for Canadian small business owners with a focus on their needs and challenges.

Easy-to-use, guided interface.

In-platform messaging centre allowing direct communication between buyers and sellers.

Greater qualified leads.

Affordable, effective marketing.

Otonomy.ca is now live with introductory pricing for business sellers. For more information, please visit Otonomy.ca.

About Otonomy Canada: Otonomy Solutions Ltd. is 100% owned and operated in Canada, from coast to coast to coast. We want to change the way Canadians view small business ownership. We empower current and future small business owners to control their future by offering a premier suite of products and services for buyers and sellers of small businesses.

For further information: Paul Newton, Otonomy.ca, 604-633-9116, [email protected]