Otis Technology Lifts Canada's Next Tallest Building: Toronto's 'The ONE'

At 309 meters, The ONE will include retail, residential and hotel space. When completed, it will be Canada's tallest building, defined as the tallest structure with at least 50 percent of its height used as occupiable space. Otis is providing 11 SkyRise® elevators, eight Gen2® elevators and four SkyBuild construction elevators, which convert to SkyRise elevators when construction is complete.

The SkyBuild construction elevator grows with the building, giving crews indoor access to the highest completed floor and boosting productivity with safe, reliable, fast transportation. SkyRise elevators – Otis' high-rise platform – offer speeds up to 12.5 meters per second and climbs up to 600 meters. The Otis Gen2 elevator platform redefined the industry with its unique, patented flat-belt drive technology that replaces conventional ropes and significantly reduces vibration, providing passengers and tenants a remarkably smooth, quiet ride and improved overall comfort compared to conventional systems.

"It's an honor to provide the technical expertise and products for the tallest building in Canada," said Jim Cramer, president, Otis Americas. "We thank Mizrahi Developments for placing their trust in Otis and for the opportunity to showcase the benefits of our SkyBuild elevator on this important project."

"One of our fundamental values is to build with the best quality materials and deliver on time to our tenants," said Sam Mizrahi, president of Mizrahi Developments. "With Otis, we're providing our tenants with a modern, comfortable passenger experience."

"Our crews will be using our SkyBuild elevators every day to move people and equipment around the jobsite, both during active construction hours as well as off hours for cleaning and material distribution," said Joshua Lax, Vice President of Development at Mizrahi Developments. "The most important and decisive factor that led us to work with Otis for this ambitious project is the SkyBuild elevator's ability to execute its floor climbs during off-hours. We're simply able to show up for work the next day ready to go – we are predicting a substantial productivity boost, based on the time we'll save with the SkyBuild system."

About Otis

Built on a legacy of innovation, Otis was founded in 1853 after Elisha Otis invented the elevator safety brake, giving rise to the modern city, transforming how people live and work, and revolutionizing architecture itself. Today, we are the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest maintenance portfolio. We can be found in many of the world's most recognizable buildings, as well as the busiest transportation hubs and retail centers – we are everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

