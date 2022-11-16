Otherworldly Luxury touches down in Toronto at Maison Mercedes

This holiday shopping season, Maison Mercedes brings together Canadian fashion, luxury retail and the world's most desirable cars in a signature storefront on Toronto's mink mile





The experience features two distinct spaces: The Haute Universe, a luxurious, dreamy, sensational world, inspired by Mercedes-Maybach, and The MANUFAKTUR Marketplace, a highly interactive world inspired by the new MANUFAKTUR program from Mercedes-Benz, which allows customers to customize their vehicles with over a million possible combinations of high-end interior and exterior appointments.

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Maison Mercedes, a Mercedes-Benz signature storefront, will be open from November 18 to December 24, 2022 at 100 Bloor St. West in the heart of Yorkville's iconic mink mile. Luxury enthusiasts and holiday shoppers are invited to experience the world of Mercedes-Benz and its key specialty brands: Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class and Mercedes-AMG. An array of eye-catching vehicles will be complemented by a luxury retail boutique offering desirable gifts from Mercedes-Benz as well as unique fashion brands from Canada and around the globe. With this signature storefront at a prime Yorkville address, Mercedes-Benz is reinforcing its position amongst the world's leading luxury brands.

"Luxury has always been at the core of Mercedes-Benz. With Maison Mercedes, we're inviting Yorkville shoppers to experience a sensorial exhibition of luxury, while interacting with the world's most desirable cars," said Andreas Tetzloff, President & CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada. "Like a runway presentation by any tradition-rich fashion house, Maison Mercedes aims to transport its guests to another world; in our case, a luxurious world that is unmistakably Mercedes-Benz."

A centrepiece in the front display window at Maison Mercedes is the Concept Mercedes-Maybach Haute Voiture. This head-turning concept vehicle combines automotive excellence with the world of high fashion to create the new pinnacle of sophisticated luxury. It features striking, fashion-inspired colour and material combinations reminiscent of the world of haute couture. Similar to the principle of the limited high-fashion collection, the Concept Mercedes–Maybach Haute Voiture heralds a new era of exclusivity for the tradition-rich brand.

Beyond its fashionable address, luxury retail offering, and fashion-inspired show car feature window, Maison Mercedes will serve as a platform to showcase Canadian design talent through Mercedes-Benz's ongoing relationship with the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards (CAFA). This will include featuring designs in the front retail windows by the CAFA 2022 Womenswear Designer of the Year Award winner, LECAVALIER. Canadian fashion brands are also represented within Maison Mercedes' luxury retail offering; shoppers at Maison Mercedes can purchase luxurious outerwear, jewelry, handbags, and premium accessories from Canadian fashion brands including Luxton, Sully & Son Co., Jewels by Alan Anderson, Mas, SENTALER, and Hestia Jewels.

"In automotive as in fashion, it takes a combination of highly-skilled craftspeople with visionary designers to create something unique, beautiful – and in rare cases even otherworldly," said Vicky Milner, CAFA President. "We're thrilled that Mercedes-Benz is creating space within Maison Mercedes to showcase and bring attention to the rich design talent we have in Canada."

Maison Mercedes is housed in an 8,000 sq. ft store-front space and features two interactive environments inspired by different interpretations of luxury.

First, the Haute Universe, which is inspired by Mercedes-Maybach. It is a luxurious, dreamy, sensational world of its own where minimalism feels like maximalism through the use of otherworldly shapes, textures and colours. The Haute Universe allows for up close viewings of the Mercedes-Maybach Haute Voiture, along with the chance to experience the luxury of Mercedes-Maybach first-hand by exploring a Mercedes-Maybach S 580 Sedan, which will also be featured in the space. The Haute Universe includes luxury retail featuring selections from the Mercedes-Maybach Icons of Luxury collection and select Canadian fashion brands.

Connected to the Haute Universe by an immersive and enticing LED-lit tunnel, the MANUFAKTUR Marketplace, offers a completely different vibe to showcase the adventurous luxury of G-Class and performance luxury of Mercedes-AMG. Featuring a Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV and a Mercedes-AMG GT 53 with bold MANUFAKTUR finishings, this highly interactive, second part of the journey illustrates that fashion isn't just about design but also about choice. Customization, personalization, and self-expression are the core values and everyone is encouraged to be their own Icon of Unique with an interactive G-Class installation that uses projection mapping, allowing guests to customize the display vehicle and backdrop to create a scene that speaks to their unique vision, lifestyle and aesthetic. The MANUFAKTUR Marketplace also includes luxury retail with small luxurious items from Mercedes-Benz and other fashion brands. Additionally, Varsity Headwear, a coveted Norwegian luxury brand, will make its Canadian debut within the MANUFAKTUR Marketplace at Maison Mercedes. At the Varsity Headwear Atelier within the space, guests can design a custom specialty cap, choosing from a range of premium and sustainable fabrics, rich colours, and unique fits. They'll be able to add a final touch of personalization at the diamond engraving station. The MANUFAKTUR Marketplace is inspired by the new MANUFAKTUR program from Mercedes-Benz, which allows customers to customize their vehicles with over a million possible combinations of high-end interior and exterior appointments.

Open from November 18 to December 24, 2022, luxury shoppers and automotive enthusiasts alike can learn more about Maison Mercedes, and the world's most desirable cars by speaking with the Mercedes-Benz Concierge at Maison Mercedes or by visiting www.mercedes-benz.ca/en/maisonmercedes.

