OTF Helps White Ribbon launch Change Begins Here: Transforming Ontario Male-Dominated Sectors

TORONTO, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - White Ribbon received a one-year, $147,500 Resilient Communities Fund grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) to develop a strategy to engage organizations from male dominated sectors in promoting healthy masculinities, accountability and allyship in the workplace. The project, thanks to the OTF grant, has allowed White Ribbon to develop a new Fundraising and Volunteer Engagement Strategy and explore new and diversified funding sources, with a focus on male-dominated sectors in Ontario. MPP Stan Cho had an opportunity to congratulate the team at White Ribbon on the work that's been done with the grant.

"For decades now, White Ribbon has done extraordinary work to help bring an end to gender-based violence through education about equality, accountability, and healthy relationships," said the Hon. Stan Cho, MPP for Willowdale. "The work they do literally saves lives. Our government, via the Ontario Trillium Foundation's Resilient Communities Fund, is proud to support the organization's latest Change Begins Here campaign. It's organizations like White Ribbon that make our society a better place to live, work, and play. To the whole team at White Ribbon, a hearty congratulations on your efforts and success to date, and the very best of luck moving forward."

White Ribbon was thrilled to acknowledge the grant through a recognition and knowledge sharing event last Wednesday June 28, 2023 at Hydro One. Ontario male-dominated workplaces like energy and electricity, mining, engineering, trucking, sports, and more were in attendance and took part in how to become equitable agents of change in their respective sectors.

A panel discussion with representatives from Hydro One, Vale, Altura Power and Women's Trucking Federation of Canada highlighted personal experiences around equity, equality, and respect. "Healthy masculinity is about asking a lot of good questions," says Nirav Patel, Human Resources, Internal Communications Lead, Atura Power. "It's also about having those difficult conversations and leaning into the ethics and values of your organization. Part of it is courage, and part of it is vulnerability"

White Ribbon is expanding and deepening its relationships with companies in these industries by providing the tools and support to demonstrate increased moral consciousness and embrace social responsibility. "The Ontario Trillium Foundation is helping White Ribbon empower workplaces to become equitable agents of change," said Humberto Carolo, Executive Director of White Ribbon. "This grant has enabled White Ribbon to do our part in countering COVID-19 inequities and creating safer, more inclusive communities that support male allyship within male-dominated sectors across the province."

White Ribbon works to engage men and boys in the prevention of gender-based violence by promoting equity and transforming social norms. We challenge and support men and boys to realize their potential to be part of the solution in ending all forms of gender-based violence. White Ribbon is the world's largest movement of men and boys working to end gender-based violence. Please visit our website at: www.whiteribbon.ca.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF), an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada's leading granting foundations, celebrates 40 years of grant-making in Ontario and making a lasting impact in communities. Last year, OTF invested over $110M into 1,022 community projects and partnerships, which included funding for the Government of Ontario's Community Building Fund. Visit otf.ca to learn more.

SOURCE White Ribbon Campaign

