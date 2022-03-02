OTF Helps White Ribbon Empower Youth to Prevent Gender-Based Violence

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - In 2021, White Ribbon was awarded a $146,500 Resilient Communities Fund grant, delivered over 12 months by the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF). This grant gives White Ribbon the staff and technological resources to meaningfully engage youth and develop a program to prevent gender-based violence online with vulnerable youth across Ontario. The program includes innovative and cutting-edge digital tools which build awareness and inspire youth to develop healthy and equitable relationships based on consent, equity, and trust.

"I am very happy to see White Ribbon receive this grant as the work they do in communities across this province is absolutely essential," said Stan Cho, MPP for Willowdale. "Educating the next generation of boys and young men to challenge societal norms and never remain silent is crucial work to ending gender-based violence."

The mental health impacts resulting from COVID-19 amongst youth are significant, and continue to impact their relationships. Youth are increasingly isolated and unsure how to navigate healthy, equitable relationships online and through mobile platforms. This project adopts a strength-based and positive approach in engaging young men and boys to embrace their roles as allies towards the prevention of gender-based violence.

Thanks to this vital support from OTF, youth across Ontario can build their leadership and support one another to share their perspectives and lived experiences building healthy and equitable relationships. Together with digital experts, youth are engaged in the development of new digital tools and activities which promote healthy masculinities, male ally-ship and healthy relationships. In addition, youth are working to define outreach strategies to engage vulnerable youth, including racialized, 2SLGBTQ+ and Indigenous youth. The new digital resource will be launched through White Ribbon's new website in March 2022.

"The Ontario Trillium Foundation is helping White Ribbon empower young people to overcome their vulnerabilities and become equitable agents of change," said Humberto Carolo, Executive Director of White Ribbon. "This grant has enabled White Ribbon to do our part in countering COVID-19 inequities and creating safer, inclusive, and supportive communities for vulnerable youth."

White Ribbon works to engage men and boys in the prevention of gender-based violence by promoting equity and transforming social norms. We challenge and support men and boys to realize their potential to be part of the solution in ending all forms of gender-based violence. White Ribbon is the world's largest movement of men and boys working to end gender-based violence. Please visit our website at: www.whiteribbon.ca.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada's leading granting foundations. Last year, nearly $112M was invested into 1,384 community projects and partnerships to build healthy and vibrant communities and strengthen the impact of Ontario's non-profit sector. In 2020/21, OTF supported Ontario's economic recovery by helping non-profit organizations rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19. Visit otf.ca to learn more.

SOURCE White Ribbon Campaign

